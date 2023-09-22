Phillies call up minor league pitcher of the year Orion Kerkering

Pitcher Orion Kerkering was promoted to the Phillies ahead of Friday’s game against the Mets, a source confirmed.

Kerkering, 22, a fifth-round draft pick by the Phillies in 2022, has now jumped five levels of professional baseball in 2023. He started his season at single-A Clearwater, and will finish it in the big leagues.

Kerkering, who was named the Phillies minor league player of the year by Baseball America, wasn’t on the 40-man roster so they will have to make a corresponding move to make room for him.

He posted a 1.51 ERA across single-A Clearwater through triple-A Lehigh Valley. Kerkering and outfielder Johan Rojas were announced by the Phillies on Thursday as the winners of the Paul Owens Award, as their top minor league player and pitcher.

The Phillies promoted Kerkering to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sept. 18 to see how he would adjust to the baseballs they use in triple-A and the big leagues, which have tighter seams and are harder. In his first outing with Lehigh Valley, he pitched one inning, allowing two hits with one strikeout. His velocity topped out in the 97-98 mph range.

He throws a slider and a fastball that have seen a significant increase in velocity over the past offseason. Last season, Kerkering was averaging 93-94 mph on his fastball. After focusing on adding weight this offseason, he was averaging 97.6 mph in games, and hit 100 mph multiple times.

Velocity aside, it is Kerkering’s combination of command and elite stuff that makes him special.

”With the slider that he has, and the command he has of the slider and the fastball, I knew he was going to have a chance to move really quickly,” Phillies farm director Preston Mattingly said last week.

Kerkering will be postseason eligible.