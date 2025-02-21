Skip to content
Phillies
BOGO Dog Night, Kyle Schwarber Bobbles, and retro gear for Phillies giveaways in 2025

Here is the 2025 Phillies promotions, giveaways, and BOGO hot dog night schedule.

Kyle Schwarber Bobble Figurine giveaway for the Saturday, June 14 game versus the Toronto Blue Jays available this 2025 season.Read more(Courtesy of Philadelphia Phillies)

With Phillies spring training kicking off Saturday, the home opener is just around the corner.

During opening week and throughout the season, the team will offer fans special promotions, attractions, and giveaways at Citizens Bank Park. This year’s freebies include an Aaron Nola replica jersey, a Phillies puffer vest, and a Kyle Schwarber bobblehead, among other exclusive items.

“We’re getting ready to celebrate the return of the 2024 NL East Division champs,” said Phillies’ senior vice president of ticket operations John Weber. “Citizens Bank Park will once again be the place to be, and we look forward to welcoming our fans back to the ballpark with exciting matchups and a terrific lineup of promotions, giveaways, and special events.”

Here are the Phillies promotions and giveaways for 2025.

Phillies giveaways in 2025

  1. 2024 National League East Champions Pennant (all fans): Monday, March 31 vs. Colorado Rockies

  2. Phillies T-shirt (15 and over): Wednesday, April 2 vs. Colorado Rockies

  3. Phillies Knit Hat (14 and under): Saturday, April 5 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

  4. Phanatic Widget Hat (14 and under: Sunday, April 20 vs. Miami Marlins

  5. Aaron Nola Replica Jersey (14 and under): Saturday, May 3 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

  6. Ladies Phillies Puffer Vest (15 and over): Sunday, May 4 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

  7. Zack Wheeler Bobble Figurine (all fans): Friday, May 16 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

  8. Phanatic Children’s Book (14 and under): Sunday, May 18 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

  9. Retro Phillies Cap (all fans): Thursday, May 29 vs. Atlanta Braves

  10. IBEW Local 98 Phillies T-shirt (14 and under): Sunday, June 1 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  11. Kyle Schwarber Card Show Bobble (14 and under): Saturday, June 14 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

  12. Men’s Board Shorts (15 and over): Sunday, June 15 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

  13. Phanatic Beach Towel (14 and under): Sunday, July 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds

  14. Miller Lite Floppy Hat (21 and over): Friday, Aug. 22 vs. Washington Nationals

  15. Bryce Harper Funko Pop! Collectible (14 and under): Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Atlanta Braves

  16. Sustainable Phillies Cap (all fans): Sunday, Aug. 31 vs. Atlanta Braves

Phillies BOGO Hot Dog Night

Citizens Bank Park will offer three BOGO Hot Dog Nights this year, when fans can buy two hot dogs for $5.

  1. Monday, April 14 vs. San Francisco Giants

  2. Tuesday, April 29 vs. Washington Nationals

  3. Monday, May 12 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Promotions and special events

  1. Jackie Robinson Day (all fans): Monday, April 15 vs. San Francisco Giants

  2. IBX Senior Stroll the Bases (55 and over): Thursday, April 17 vs. San Francisco Giants, and Wednesday, Aug. 20 vs. Seattle Mariners

  3. Xfinity Fireworks Show (all fans): Monday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 1 vs. San Diego Padres

  4. Kids Run the Bases (14 and under): Wednesday, July 2 vs. San Diego Padres, and Wednesday, Aug. 6 vs. Baltimore Orioles

  5. Childhood Cancer Awareness Night (all fans): Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Kansas City Royals

  6. GIANT Family Day (14 and under): Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Kansas City Royals

  7. Fan Appreciation Day (all fans): Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota Twins