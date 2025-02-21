BOGO Dog Night, Kyle Schwarber Bobbles, and retro gear for Phillies giveaways in 2025

With Phillies spring training kicking off Saturday, the home opener is just around the corner.

During opening week and throughout the season, the team will offer fans special promotions, attractions, and giveaways at Citizens Bank Park. This year’s freebies include an Aaron Nola replica jersey, a Phillies puffer vest, and a Kyle Schwarber bobblehead, among other exclusive items.

“We’re getting ready to celebrate the return of the 2024 NL East Division champs,” said Phillies’ senior vice president of ticket operations John Weber. “Citizens Bank Park will once again be the place to be, and we look forward to welcoming our fans back to the ballpark with exciting matchups and a terrific lineup of promotions, giveaways, and special events.”

Here are the Phillies promotions and giveaways for 2025.

Phillies giveaways in 2025

2024 National League East Champions Pennant (all fans): Monday, March 31 vs. Colorado Rockies Phillies T-shirt (15 and over): Wednesday, April 2 vs. Colorado Rockies Phillies Knit Hat (14 and under): Saturday, April 5 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Phanatic Widget Hat (14 and under: Sunday, April 20 vs. Miami Marlins Aaron Nola Replica Jersey (14 and under): Saturday, May 3 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Ladies Phillies Puffer Vest (15 and over): Sunday, May 4 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Zack Wheeler Bobble Figurine (all fans): Friday, May 16 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Phanatic Children’s Book (14 and under): Sunday, May 18 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Retro Phillies Cap (all fans): Thursday, May 29 vs. Atlanta Braves IBEW Local 98 Phillies T-shirt (14 and under): Sunday, June 1 vs. Milwaukee Brewers Kyle Schwarber Card Show Bobble (14 and under): Saturday, June 14 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Men’s Board Shorts (15 and over): Sunday, June 15 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Phanatic Beach Towel (14 and under): Sunday, July 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds Miller Lite Floppy Hat (21 and over): Friday, Aug. 22 vs. Washington Nationals Bryce Harper Funko Pop! Collectible (14 and under): Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Atlanta Braves Sustainable Phillies Cap (all fans): Sunday, Aug. 31 vs. Atlanta Braves

Citizens Bank Park will offer three BOGO Hot Dog Nights this year, when fans can buy two hot dogs for $5.

Monday, April 14 vs. San Francisco Giants Tuesday, April 29 vs. Washington Nationals Monday, May 12 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Promotions and special events