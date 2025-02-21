BOGO Dog Night, Kyle Schwarber Bobbles, and retro gear for Phillies giveaways in 2025
Here is the 2025 Phillies promotions, giveaways, and BOGO hot dog night schedule.
With Phillies spring training kicking off Saturday, the home opener is just around the corner.
During opening week and throughout the season, the team will offer fans special promotions, attractions, and giveaways at Citizens Bank Park. This year’s freebies include an Aaron Nola replica jersey, a Phillies puffer vest, and a Kyle Schwarber bobblehead, among other exclusive items.
“We’re getting ready to celebrate the return of the 2024 NL East Division champs,” said Phillies’ senior vice president of ticket operations John Weber. “Citizens Bank Park will once again be the place to be, and we look forward to welcoming our fans back to the ballpark with exciting matchups and a terrific lineup of promotions, giveaways, and special events.”
Here are the Phillies promotions and giveaways for 2025.
Phillies giveaways in 2025
2024 National League East Champions Pennant (all fans): Monday, March 31 vs. Colorado Rockies
Phillies T-shirt (15 and over): Wednesday, April 2 vs. Colorado Rockies
Phillies Knit Hat (14 and under): Saturday, April 5 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Phanatic Widget Hat (14 and under: Sunday, April 20 vs. Miami Marlins
Aaron Nola Replica Jersey (14 and under): Saturday, May 3 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Ladies Phillies Puffer Vest (15 and over): Sunday, May 4 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Zack Wheeler Bobble Figurine (all fans): Friday, May 16 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Phanatic Children’s Book (14 and under): Sunday, May 18 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Retro Phillies Cap (all fans): Thursday, May 29 vs. Atlanta Braves
IBEW Local 98 Phillies T-shirt (14 and under): Sunday, June 1 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Kyle Schwarber Card Show Bobble (14 and under): Saturday, June 14 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Men’s Board Shorts (15 and over): Sunday, June 15 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Phanatic Beach Towel (14 and under): Sunday, July 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds
Miller Lite Floppy Hat (21 and over): Friday, Aug. 22 vs. Washington Nationals
Bryce Harper Funko Pop! Collectible (14 and under): Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Atlanta Braves
Sustainable Phillies Cap (all fans): Sunday, Aug. 31 vs. Atlanta Braves
Citizens Bank Park will offer three BOGO Hot Dog Nights this year, when fans can buy two hot dogs for $5.
Monday, April 14 vs. San Francisco Giants
Tuesday, April 29 vs. Washington Nationals
Monday, May 12 vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Promotions and special events
Jackie Robinson Day (all fans): Monday, April 15 vs. San Francisco Giants
IBX Senior Stroll the Bases (55 and over): Thursday, April 17 vs. San Francisco Giants, and Wednesday, Aug. 20 vs. Seattle Mariners
Xfinity Fireworks Show (all fans): Monday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 1 vs. San Diego Padres
Kids Run the Bases (14 and under): Wednesday, July 2 vs. San Diego Padres, and Wednesday, Aug. 6 vs. Baltimore Orioles
Childhood Cancer Awareness Night (all fans): Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Kansas City Royals
GIANT Family Day (14 and under): Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Kansas City Royals
Fan Appreciation Day (all fans): Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota Twins