Ethan Lindow was playing a few summers ago in his first tournament with a new travel baseball team when he noticed a man sitting at the end of the dugout who he did not recognize.
“So I started asking. I was like, ‘Who is this guy sitting in the dugout?’ He’s like, ‘That’s my dad’,” Lindow said. “And I’m like really? Tom Glavine?”
Lindow grew up a Braves fan 35 miles from Atlanta, but he did not recognize the former Braves pitcher who won two Cy Young awards and a World Series MVP.
“He was dressed as a normal guy,” Lindow said. “Not like a Hall of Famer like you’d expect.”
Lindow, now a Phillies pitching prospect who received the Paul Owens Award on Saturday night with third baseman Alec Bohm, introduced himself to his teammate’s dad and spent that summer working with Glavine. The awards are given to the organization’s best pitching and hitting prospects each year.
“I was a little bit of a similar pitcher to him, so I related to him,” Lindow said. “He just worked with me, ‘Go out there, don’t worry about trying to throw so hard, hit your spots, work off of you movement’ and he tweaked a little with mechanics. He was just a confidence booster and sharing some knowledge with me. I just picked his brain on what his game plan was going into games, stuff like that, and I think that helped a lot from a mental standpoint of pitching.”
Lindow pitched in 26 games this season between single-A Lakewood and high-A Clearwater. He had a 2.52 ERA while averaging 9.7 strikeouts and 1.8 walks per nine innings. He throws a fastball, change-up, cutter, and curveball. Glavine, who built his career off his change-up, helped Lindow adjust his grip on that pitch.
“He’s a special pitcher,” Josh Bonifay, the team’s director of player development, said of Lindow. “He attacks the zone. He mixes all pitches in the zone. He limits hard contact. That’s hard to do at a young age. He’s able to spin the fastball where it gets above the barrels. He’s able to put hitters away with his off-speed pitches.”
Alec Bohm will travel Sunday to the Arizona Fall League, where he will play with seven other Phillies minor-leaguers on the Scottsdale Scorpions. ... Prospect Spencer Howard will make his AFL debut on Friday. The Phillies expect him to make five starts that will be capped at five innings or 75 pitches. ... Corey Dickerson did not start Saturday but could play Sunday, as he battles a sore foot. ... Jason Vargas will start Sunday against Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello.