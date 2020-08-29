“I pride myself on being able to have these conversations and to realize that me being a Black man in America, understanding that I have my own personal stories, my own experiences,” McCutchen said. “I’m able to share those with people who are around me, who quite frankly don’t know my story. They don’t know where I came from. They don’t know how I came up. They don’t know my interactions. But to have these conversations and let them know that even I - Andrew McCutchen - have had experiences. And then for them to realize that this is a problem and there are things we need to do to be able to change and address it.”