Ranger Suárez looks ‘really good’ in Phillies’ win over Red Sox

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Thursday was a good overall showing for the Phillies. They put together some good at-bats, going 5-for-9 with runners in scoring position, in a 6-1 victory over the Red Sox. The bullpen didn’t issue a walk.

On the mound: Ranger Suárez made his third Grapefruit League start. He threw 3⅔ scoreless innings (66 pitches), allowing one hit with four walks and five strikeouts. He didn’t have any walks this spring going into the game.

“Yes, I’ve been trying to hold my glove up during my windup, and it was a little low today,” Suárez said. “That had me a little off-balance.”

Suárez said he’s changing his glove position because it helps him with his control.

Quotable: “I thought he was really good,” manager Rob Thomson said of Suárez. “He was outstanding the first two innings. I think he got a little bit too fine the last two innings, and lost the plate a little bit. But that’s the first time he’s been in trouble all spring. So it was good to see him work itself out and see him get out of those innings.”

Who stood out: Alec Bohm made a nice diving stop in the fourth inning. Outfielder David Dahl and utility man Whit Merrifield both went 2-for-3.

Jeff Hoffman was in a bases-loaded jam in the sixth after allowing three singles. But he struck out Bobby Dalbec to get out of the inning.

“Outstanding,” Thomson said of Hoffman. “Really good. There was one slider he left up, other than that, everything was down, everything was good. Sharp. Threw three splits that — one was outstanding. Velocity is there. He’s looking really good right now.”

On deck: The Phillies will travel to West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday to play the Houston Astros at 6:05 p.m. (94.1 WIP)