Phillies’ Ranger Suárez could begin minor league rehab this week

Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez threw a bullpen session in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon and if he comes out of that well, he will pitch two innings in double-A Reading on Thursday.

Manager Rob Thomson said the Phillies will try to get Suárez three to four starts in the minor leagues before he returns to the big league club. They’d like him to be built up to roughly 90-100 pitches.

“I feel that I’m very close,” Suárez said through a team interpreter, after throwing to hitters on Saturday. “I feel ready. But we’ll see what they say.”

» READ MORE: Phillies star of the game? Prepare to get drenched by Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh

Advertisement

The last time Suárez pitched in a game was March 8. He was making his first start for Team Venezuela in an exhibition game against the Houston Astros in the World Baseball Classic, and lasted only 1⅔ innings. He felt inflammation in his left elbow, so he returned to Phillies spring training in Clearwater, Fla.

An MRI later revealed an elbow strain, and Suárez was placed on the 15-day injured list on March 30. Over the past few weeks, he’s thrown bullpen sessions, and faced live hitters such as Bryce Harper and Cristian Pache.

A speedy return from Suárez would help alleviate some of the Phillies’ pitching concerns. Thomson has yet to say how they’ll use reliever-turned-starter Matt Strahm whenever Suárez returns. Strahm could be used in a multiple-inning role if he returns to the bullpen. There isn’t much of a difference between the left-handed Strahm’s career right-left splits. Righties have batted .222 against him, and lefties .251.

If Strahm were to move to the bullpen, that would take the load off some of Thomson’s other relievers, who have been leaned on to start the season. Before Andrew Bellatti was placed on the 15-day injured list with right triceps tendinitis, he had pitched in 10 of the Phillies’ 22 games.

Gregory Soto has pitched in 12 of the Phillies’ 23 games. Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado and Connor Brogdon have each pitched in 10. Brogdon and Andrew Vasquez are being used in that multiple-inning role, but given how much Strahm has been built up, and how his stuff plays against both sides of the plate, he would fit well there.

Extra bases

Thomson said right-handed reliever Nick Nelson will go to double-A Reading Wednesday. Nelson (left hamstring strain) has been going through his rehab assignment in low-A Clearwater. … Rule 5 right-hander Noah Song (lower back strain) will begin throwing bullpen sessions this week in Clearwater.

» READ MORE: Are the Phillies back? Look past the big bats and focus on Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola