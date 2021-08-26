Joe Girardi walked out of the dugout Wednesday night, appearing ready to make a pitching change after the first two hitters reached in the ninth inning against Zack Wheeler.

Wheeler’s pitch count had spiked to 98 and runners were on second and third with no outs in a tie game. Girardi had pushed Wheeler into the ninth inning of a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay despite Wheeler already throwing 93 pitches in eight innings.

Girardi has been aggressive this season with Wheeler, who leads the majors in innings. And this seemed like the end of the line.

Except Girardi was leaving his dugout perch to argue a call, not make a pitching change. The call -- Girardi thought Kevin Kiermaier’s double down the left-field line was foul -- stood, Wheeler remained in the game, and the next batter hit a home run that scorched off his bat at 110.1 mph.

Girardi, for the second time in four games, stuck with his pitcher when trouble arrived in the ninth inning and was bitten. He kept Aaron Nola in the game on Saturday night and his 117th pitch in San Diego was hit for a tying homer.

The loss dropped the Phillies to .500 and five games behind first-place Atlanta with 36 games to play.

History for Wheeler

Zack Wheeler became the first major league pitcher this season to reach 200 strikeouts and is just the third Phillies pitcher to reach that milestone in his first 26 games of the season. Wheeler struck out 10 in eight innings. Curt Schilling (1997, 1998) and Steve Carlton (1972) also had 200 strikeouts through 26 games.

This is Wheeler’s first 200-strikeout season and he joins Aaron Nola, Cliff Lee, Cole Hamels, and Roy Halladay as the only Phillies with a 200-strikeout season in the last 10 years.

The defense rests

Shortstop Freddy Galvis was one of baseball’s better defenders when he last wore a Phillies uniform, so perhaps it was fitting on Wednesday night that he was charged with a throwing error on the first ball he fielded since returning to the team. Galvis fit right in.

There are several reasons why the Phillies have hovered around .500 this season and Wednesday provided another reminder of just how costly the defense has been. Galvis botched a throw, Andrew McCutchen dropped a fly ball in left field, and Rhys Hoskins seemed to be limited by his sore groin as he missed three plays at first base. The defense did Wheeler no favors.

Galvis’s throw proved harmless as Wheeler escaped the inning, but McCutchen’s error allowed a run to score in the fourth and Hoskins’ defense that inning kept Tampa’s rally churning. The Phillies entered Wednesday with the worst defensive runs saved in baseball and are on pace to make nearly 100 errors.

Hoskins’ blast

Hoskins’ defense was costly, but he made up for it with a tying homer in the eighth. It was Hoskins’ third homer in eight at-bats since returning from the injured list as he has shown in his first two starts just how much the offense missed him while he was on the injured list.

The Phillies need Hoskins in the lineup, but the plan is still for him to only play every other game while his groin -- which is clearly bothering him -- heals. Girardi said before the game that Hoskins might still be on the injured list if it was May and not August.