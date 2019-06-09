Aaron Nola handed the baseball to Gabe Kapler on Sunday afternoon and stepped off the mound to a standing ovation. The Phillies had a two-run lead, Nola pitched well, and a three-game sweep of the Reds was just seven outs from completion.
But that lead - and the goodwill that greeted Nola -- would last just five more pitches. The Phillies own the National League’s second-best record, but they still have nearly as many relievers on the injured list then they have in their bullpen.
And it was those shortcomings that caught up with the Phillies in a 4-3 loss to the Reds at Citizens Bank Park.
When the Phillies constructed their roster this winter, Sunday’s seventh inning would have been an ideal place to insert Tommy Hunter or Pat Neshek or David Robertson. Cincinnati had two outs and two runners on. A big-money reliever would dash from the bullpen, extinguish the rally, and move the Phillies closer to a win.
But those three are among the seven Phillies relievers on the injured list. And it was instead Jose Alvarez who emerged when the bullpen door swung open.
He threw five pitches and the Reds scored two runs. Alvarez, who would be the last pitcher in a stocked bullpen, induced a grounder from Nick Senzel but it was hit into the soft spot of the Phillies’ shift and Jean Segura could not make a quick enough throw to first. The inning extended and Joey Votto dropped the next pitch into center field for a two-run single.
Vince Velasquez, who has shown both promise and concern in his transition from starter to reliever, allowed a go-ahead single by Eugenio Suarez. The Phillies, moments after Nola listened to a standing ovation, were losing.
The Phillies scored two of their three runs on a third-inning single by Rhys Hoskins that appeared to be an inning-ending pop-up before it drifted away from first baseman Joey Votto and dropped to the grass. Bryce Harper charged from second base and slid beneath the tag to give the Phillies a one-run lead.
The Phillies are back in action on Monday night against the Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park.