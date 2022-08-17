CINCINNATI — Over the last four months, Seranthony Domínguez has reestablished himself as one of the best relievers in baseball.

On Wednesday, he offered a reminder that he’s human.

Domínguez issued a rare four-pitch walk, then gave up back-to-back two-out singles in the ninth inning as the Phillies were walked off, 1-0, by the Cincinnati Reds in the finale of a three-game series.

The Phillies had an opportunity for a sweep. But they were muted for seven innings by Reds rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo, who dueled with Phillies starter Ranger Suárez, and reliever Alexis Diaz for two more.

» READ MORE: From Von Hayes to Randy Wolf to Shane Rawley, a toast to the Phillies who traveled the longest road to 10,000 wins

Domínguez, who entered with a 1.45 ERA in 45 appearances after missing all but one game of the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, hadn’t allowed a run since July 10.

But Domínguez walked Albert Almora Jr. on four pitches. He gave up a single through the left side of the infield to Alejo López before Jose Barrero stroked a single to center field that scored Almora from second base.

Despite the loss, the Phillies will hold possession of the second wild card in the National League, one game ahead of the San Diego Padres. After a day off Thursday, the Phillies will return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday night to open a four-game, three-day series against the New York Mets.

Suárez follows suit

Suárez made it 3-for-3 in quality starts for the back of the rotation against the Reds.

After Noah Syndergaard yielded three runs in seven innings in the opener Monday night, and Kyle Gibson gave up three runs in six innings Tuesday night, Suárez dazzled in the series finale.

The Reds put runners on base in the second and third innings and got a leadoff double from López in the fifth. Otherwise, they did little against Suárez, who mixed four pitches in addition to his signature sinker.

Suárez was at his best in the fifth inning. After López’s double, he recorded three outs on four pitches, including first-pitch pop-outs by Barrera and Austin Romine.

How Lodolo can you go?

Lodolo matched Suárez almost pitch for pitch, cooling the Phillies’ bats after an 11-run outburst Tuesday night.

The Phillies appeared to have Lodolo on the ropes a few times in the early innings. But they failed to cash in two-out opportunities in the first and second and wasted a two-on, one-out chance in the fourth when Matt Vierling flied out and Nick Maton grounded out.

» READ MORE: David Robertson’s road back to the Phillies included a stop in a Rhode Island men’s league

After that, Lodolo allowed only one more baserunner. Using mostly his sinker and a curveball, he completed seven innings for the first time in his 10-start major league career.

A Schwarber sighting

Although Kyle Schwarber wasn’t in the lineup for a sixth game in a row because of a right calf strain, the Phillies turned to their home-run leader in an effort to to break the scoreless tie in the eighth inning.

But the mighty Schwarbs fouled out.

Schwarber, who grew up 38 miles north of Cincinnati in Middletown, Ohio, likely will return as the designated hitter Friday night against the New York Mets.