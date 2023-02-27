Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins says right knee a ‘non-issue’ after offseason procedure

BRADENTON, Fla. — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said Monday that his right knee has been a “non-issue” in spring training following an offseason procedure.

The Phillies said on Sunday that Hoskins underwent a meniscus procedure in December, which was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Hoskins, who said he has been fully functional in spring training, is scheduled to make his debut on Friday against the Tigers.

He said the procedure shouldn’t delay his start to the season in any way.

Hoskins said the procedure was arthroscopic and “noninvasive.” He was told that he’d be out four to six weeks and he’s now in Week 10 or 11. Hoskins arrived at Phillies camp a little early to get his feet under him before playing in games. He has been taking live at-bats.

Hoskins said he knew something was going on with his right knee but wasn’t sure what the extent of the injury was until after the season. He battled it off and on over the last two months of the season, often when he was running. He hoped to avoid surgery and gave the injury a little bit of time and did some rehabbing, but eventually decided to undergo the procedure.

“I don’t even know if it was necessarily torn, I think they call it a bereavement, so just a little bit of a cleanup,” Hoskins said. “Just a little part sticking out of the back that just needed to be cleaned up. With how much we played last year, it all made sense.”

Extra bases

Manager Rob Thomson said Aaron Nola starting on Monday and Zack Wheeler pitching behind him on Tuesday could be a good inkling of how the season starts over the first couple of games. He said the Phillies will divulge their opening-day starter soon.

Thomson said Ranger Suárez will pitch in a simulated game on Thursday. The Phillies are still working on when to pitch Taijuan Walker and will have to change his program slightly since he’s pitching in the World Baseball Classic for Team Mexico. When asked how much roster fit factors into Darick Hall’s earning a spot on the 26-man roster — in relation to how well he’s hitting the ball this spring — Thomson said, “If he swings the bat like we think he can swing it, we’ll figure out the roster.” Hall played primarily at DH last season in Bryce Harper’s absence.

