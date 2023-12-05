Phillies’ Rob Thomson: ‘Everything’s fine’ with him and Taijuan Walker

NASHVILLE — Phillies manager Rob Thomson has broken the ice with Taijuan Walker and insists their relationship is solidly intact.

Thomson said Tuesday that he texted with Walker after the Phillies pitcher’s critical comments on social media. Despite going 15-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 172⅔ innings in the regular season, Walker didn’t pitch in the postseason, after which he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “disrespect is at an all time high.”

”Everything’s fine,” Thomson said on the second day of the winter meetings at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. “Taijuan’s a great guy. I love his competitiveness. I love the way he works. He’s a great teammate. There’s no issues.”

Walker is entering the second season of a four-year, $72 million contract. He’s expected to rejoin the Phillies’ starting rotation, alongside Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, and Cristopher Sánchez.

Thomson endorsed Sánchez as the No. 5 starter after the lefty emerged as a pleasant surprise last season with a 3.44 ERA in 99⅓ innings.

”He’s in there for me right now,” Thomson said. “I was really pleased with him last year. He came leaps and bounds.”

