An eighth-inning surge from the Phillies fuels a road win against the Rockies

DENVER — It’s not often that you see a pitchers’ duel at Coors Field, but that’s what happened through the first six innings of a 6-3 Phillies win against the Rockies on Friday night.

Neither the Rockies nor the Phillies scored a run until the bottom of the sixth when C.J. Cron hit a sac fly off of Taijuan Walker to drive home Charlie Blackmon. Walker was at just 67 pitches through six innings; Rockies starter Austin Gomber was at 57.

Then came the seventh. After managing just one hit off of Gomber — a double from J.T. Realmuto in the fifth that he unsuccessfully tried to extend for a triple — the Phillies were able to find a streak. With one out, Alec Bohm hit a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1. Bryce Harper followed with a hard-hit single, Nick Castellanos reached base on a forceout, and Kyle Schwarber drove in two runs with a 430-foot home run that landed in the trees beyond center field.

Garrett Stubbs, who pinch-hit for Realmuto, smacked a line-drive double to right field in the next at-bat. That was enough to knock Gomber — who had a perfect game bid going until Realmuto’s double — out of the game.

The Rockies tied things up at 3-3 after Walker exited the game, which found Ezequiel Tovar hit an RBI single off Matt Strahm, and Blackmon hit a sacrifice double play to score Randal Grichuk. But the Phillies added insurance runs. In the top of the eighth, with two outs, Trea Turner doubled, Bohm walked, and Bryce Harper drove them both home connecting with a 104.4 mph double to right field. Harper stole third base and scored on a throwing error by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz to give the Phillies a 6-3 lead.

Seranthony Dominguez held the Rockies to one hit in the eighth inning, and Craig Kimbrel held them to one hit in the ninth to earn the save.

Another good night for Walker

Overshadowed by the sudden offensive outburst was another strong outing from Walker. After giving the Phillies six innings of three-hit, one-run ball on Sunday against the Red Sox, he held the Rockies to seven hits, three runs (two earned), and no walks.

He threw only 73 pitches, 53 of them strikes.

Last Sunday, Walker tried to keep it simple, leaning mostly on his splitter and his sinker to keep the Red Sox off balance. On Friday, he switched it up, primarily leaning on his splitter and his sweeper — a pitch he added to his arsenal this season.

Another highlight-reel catch for Castellanos

In the bottom of the fifth, with a runner on first and two outs, Tovar hit a fly ball to right field. The outfield at Coors Field is spacious, so Castellanos had to hustle, but he made a sliding grab to make the final out of the inning, just barely nabbing the ball at the top of his glove. It was just the latest of a series of highlight-reel plays Castellanos has made this season.

Realmuto exits game with sprained right pinky finger

J.T. Realmuto exited Friday’s game against the Rockies with a sprained right pinky finger, according to the Phillies. Realmuto jammed his finger while trying to extend a double into a triple in the top of the fifth inning. He jammed his finger into third base as he slid, and was seen shaking his hand afterward.

Realmuto remained behind the plate for another inning but was swapped out in the seventh when Garrett Stubbs came into pinch-hit for him with two outs. It’s unclear how severe the injury is.

Realmuto was on a hot streak of late. After a slow start, he has hit .302/.316/.509 over his past 15 games. He is regarded as one of the best — if not the best — defensive catchers in baseball. The Phillies don’t have much-catching depth behind him; Stubbs is the backup catcher, and Rafael Marchan is on the 60-day injured list with a right hamate fracture.