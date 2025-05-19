Kyle Schwarber hits 300th home run in Phillies’ 9-3 comeback victory over the Rockies

DENVER — Kyle Schwarber was 0-for-3 when he stepped up against Rockies lefty Scott Alexander in the ninth inning Monday.

He had been sitting at 299 home runs for three straight games. But while the rest of the Phillies’ offense had come alive against Colorado the inning prior, jumping out to their first lead of the game, Schwarber was still searching for a hit.

He made it a good one. Alexander threw three straight balls, but then found the zone with his sinker. Schwarber fouled off another to make it a full count, and then barreled up the next pitch.

Schwarber’s 300th homer — sent 466 feet off the third deck in right field, and off a left-handed pitcher — was appropriate for the moment, considering his torrid start to the 2025 season, and the turnaround he’s made at the plate against lefties over the past few seasons.

It was the third-longest homer in the majors this season.

“They asked me, ‘Would 12 year old Kyle think you’d ever hit 300 homers?’ I would say probably not,” Schwarber said.

Phillies’ manager of team security Kelly Davis located the Rockies fan who caught the home run ball, Schwarber exchanged a signed bat and photograph to add the milestone ball to his collection.

“I never played in the big leagues,” said manager Rob Thomson. “I never played above [Triple] A-ball, you know? So when these guys do special things at the big league level, it just really makes me feel good. I know how hard it is to play this game, to reach those types of milestones.”

Schwarber’s hit was the Phillies’ 14th of the night. The Phillies finished with 17 total hits — including Edmundo Sosa’s first homer of the season.

But for the first seven innings, the Phillies had found themselves trailing the last-place Rockies. Their only extra-base hit in that span was a triple from Trea Turner into the right field corner in the fifth inning.

“I remember my first time coming here, and we were having our team meeting, and they were just like, ‘Hey, don’t panic, if you’re down 7-0. We’ve seen a lot of 15-14 baseball games here,’” Schwarber said.

And sure enough, the Phillies didn’t panic. It was a two-run home run from Alec Bohm to straightaway center in the eighth that woke up the offense. Bohm gave the Phillies their first lead of the game, and Turner followed it up with a two-RBI double.

The Rockies, on the other hand, got on the board early with a homer from Ezequiel Tovar in the first inning. The elevation can’t take all the blame, however, as Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez left a slider over the middle for Tovar.

“He’s got confidence wherever he’s pitching,” Thomson said. “He was really good tonight. Strike throwing ability, first pitch strikes. Changeup was really good. The slider to Tovar, he just missed the spot left it out over the plate.”

Two balls lined to right field in the third inning scored another run for the Rockies. With the Nick Castellanos playing deep, Jordan Beck was able to stretch his hit to a double as Castellanos chased down the ball. Beck then came around to score on a single from Tovar.

The Rockies added one more run on back-to-back doubles in the sixth.

Overall, Sánchez was effective, striking out seven and walking none over six innings. He gave up five hits, and generated eight whiffs on his changeup.

“I felt great,” Sánchez said. “The change up was there, the sinker was there too. So I think that it was great overall.”

Joe Ross, Carlos Hernández, and Tanner Banks combined for three scoreless relief innings.

“The bullpen was great again, three innings,” Thomson said. “Hernandez was excellent. Ross, with eight days off, came in and did a nice job. Really, good job, really, for eight days off. And Banks next was 1-2-3, so it was encouraging.”

With the New York Mets’ loss to the Boston Red Sox earlier on Monday, the Phillies moved into first place in the National League East.