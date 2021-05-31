Roman Quinn’s latest injury is as serious as the Phillies feared.

An MRI exam confirmed that Quinn ruptured his left Achilles tendon, the team announced Monday. The injury will end the 28-year-old outfielder’s season, require surgery, and prevent him from returning for nine to 12 months, according to the Phillies.

Quinn was injured Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. He went down as he was rounding third base on Ronald Torreyes’ two-run double in the fifth inning but managed to get up and hop across the plate to score.

After the game, manager Joe Girardi said the Phillies “don’t expect to get any good news from the MRI.” Dr. David Pedowitz will perform the surgery to repair Quinn’s Achilles tendon this week, according to the team.

This marks the second time in Quinn’s injury-marred career that he has injured an Achilles. He ruptured his right Achilles in the minor leagues in 2013 and missed nearly seven months before returning six weeks into the 2014 season.

» READ MORE: Sloppy Phillies swept away by white-hot, low-payroll Tampa Bay Rays

Quinn had returned last week from a lacerated right index finger. This was a pivotal season for him. He’s making $578,000 this year and will be eligible for salary arbitration in the offseason. He went 9-for-52 (.173) with 19 strikeouts in 28 games.

But Quinn’s value to the Phillies stems from his speed. He’s one of the fastest players in the majors and projects as a 26th man off the bench. The Phillies will now have to decide whether to tender him a contract for 2022.

“I feel for the kid. I really do,” Girardi said Saturday. “We’re going to miss him.”