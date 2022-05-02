NEW YORK — MLB rosters will shrink from 28 players to 26 on Monday. The Phillies plan to send down two relievers, according to manager Joe Girardi, and one of those two will likely be a long reliever.

With right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler up to 90 pitches in his most recent outing, and Ranger Suárez up to 97 pitches, the Phillies starters seem to be in regular-season shape. The Phillies are currently carrying two long relievers, in right-hander Nick Nelson and lefty Cristopher Sánchez, and will likely send one of those two down. Because most of the other starters are able to go at least six innings, there isn’t a need to carry two pitchers to bridge those middle innings to the back end of the bullpen.

Sánchez has struggled the most out of the two. In three outings, he’s allowed five earned runs and five hits, walking five, and striking out eight. Nelson has had one rough outing — on April 15 in Miami, when he allow three earned runs in two innings of work — but has bounced back nicely since then. In his next three outings, he did not allow an earned run. He has a 3.60 ERA over 10 innings pitched so far.

Another reliever who’s a candidate to be sent down is Damon Jones. The left-handed Jones has only five innings worth of big-league experience between this season and last. He’s struggled over that span, giving up five earned runs, while hitting three batters and walking seven with five strikeouts.

Extra bases

Right fielder Bryce Harper, who hasn’t played in the field since April 16 because of a mild arm strain, is expected to be re-evaluated by the Phillies’ training staff next week. A throwing program could emerge from there. In the meantime, Harper will continue to DH, with no clear timetable for his return to the outfield.