Phillies reinstate Weston Wilson; Kody Clemens designated for assignment

The Phillies reinstated utility man Weston Wilson from his rehab assignment on Wednesday before their game against the Mets.

To make room on the 26-man roster, utility man Kody Clemens was designated for assignment. Clemens, 28, is out of minor league options so he couldn’t be sent down to triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies have five days to trade him or place him on waivers. If he clears waivers he could be assigned to Lehigh Valley

Wilson has yet to play at the major league level this season because of an oblique injury in his left side. He appeared in 10 games between single-A Clearwater and Lehigh Valley as part of his rehab assignment.

Wilson, 30, gives the Phillies a right-handed bat off the bench. He has a 1.096 career OPS in 60 plate appearances against lefties compared to a .657 against right-handers. He slashed .284/.347/.489 overall in 98 plate appearances with the Phillies last season.