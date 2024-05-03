Phillies place pitcher Yunior Marte on 15-day IL; call up José Ruiz

The Phillies placed reliever Yunior Marte on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation on Friday, and called up right-hander José Ruiz from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take his spot on the 26-man roster.

Marte has a 2.70 ERA in 12 games this season. He gave up three runs (one earned) and three hits in two-thirds of an inning in his last outing against the Angels on Tuesday. The Phillies ended up winning that game 7-5 behind home runs by Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas in the ninth inning.

Marte’s stay on the IL is retroactive to Wednesday.

Ruiz has a 1.64 ERA in 10 relief appearances at Lehigh Valley. The 29-year-old was a non-roster invitee to Phillies spring training and has appeared in 212 major league games over parts of seven seasons.

The Phillies return home after a 10-game road trip to open up a four-game series against the Giants on Friday.