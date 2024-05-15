The Phillies’ young core has helped form MLB’s deepest roster. Just like Bryce Harper wanted.

On the final day of the 2021 season, Bryce Harper capped his successful MVP bid with his 100th walk, league-leading 42nd double, and a clearly stated challenge to everyone in the organization.

“We can’t just keep going out and buying and buying and buying [free agents],” he said, as the Phillies missed the playoffs for the 10th year in a row and third in the Harper era. “We need homegrown talent. When you look at teams that have homegrown talent, those are the teams that have success.

“As a whole, we need our minor leagues to be better. We need guys to come up from the minor leagues and have success, not to have to go up and down. Guys that can play every single day.”

Harper recalled that mission statement the other night, after Bryson Stott had another two-hit game and Kody Clemens drove in four runs and Cristopher Sánchez went seven innings. He thought about his words in relation to Alec Bohm and Ranger Suárez, the Phillies’ best player and pitcher so far this season.

And Harper drew a straight line from each of them to a 30-13 record, the best mark in baseball entering play Wednesday and tied for the second-best 43-game start in the franchise’s 142-season history.

Because even though the Phillies would keep reeling in free-agent fish — Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and Trea Turner weren’t on the hook yet — the biggest difference between September 2021 and May 2024 isn’t the impact of owner John Middleton’s green but rather the ripening of green players that have helped form the deepest roster in the sport.

In 2021, the Phillies had the MVP (Harper), Cy Young runner-up (Zack Wheeler), and best catcher in baseball (J.T. Realmuto), along with a solid homegrown starter (Aaron Nola) and slugger (Rhys Hoskins). They were five of the top 50 players in the game. Any team would take them at the top of the roster.

But the Phillies were a Jenga tower. They were top heavy, without the foundation of a productive farm system or functional infrastructure. And when they encountered injuries and other inevitable struggles of a 162-game season, well, the whole thing caved in on itself.

The last two weeks have reinforced how far they have come since then.

Turner strained his left hamstring May 3 and expects to be sidelined for at least six weeks. Losing a player of his caliber would’ve crippled the Phillies three years ago. Now, they have multiple ways of replacing their star shortstop.

Initially, at least, Edmundo Sosa is filling in. If playing every day exposes his bat, as it has in the past, Stott can slide over to shortstop and Whit Merrifield, a two-time American League hits leader turned utility man, can take over at second base.

Schwarber recently missed three games with a stiff lower back. So, the DH spot became a revolving door for Bohm, Harper, and Castellanos to get a semi-breather while manager Rob Thomson filled in the gaps with Merrifield and spare outfielder Cristian Pache.

The Phillies were 22-11 with Turner in the lineup; they’re 8-2 so far without him. They won Monday in New York without Turner, Realmuto, and Schwarber. They beat the Mets again Tuesday without Turner, Realmuto, and Harper.

“We have so much flexibility right now,” Thomson said. “Our roster is really built well by our front office. Because we’ve got guys that can play just about anywhere on the diamond. We’ve got left-handed hitters; we’ve got right-handed hitters. We can mix and match. We can do a lot of different things. So, it makes it really comfortable for me.”

Said Nola: “That’s what makes us good is we’ve got depth. More depth than we’ve had in the past. We’ve got a good bench. We’ve got good backup guys. We’ve got depth, which helps. It helps out a lot.”

Sure, but the roster is deeper not only because of opportunistic moves by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. It’s because of the maturation of young players into core pieces, precisely what Harper was calling for in 2021.

Let’s take them, and their development, one by one:

Bohm: He went from Rookie of the Year runner-up in the short 2020 season to one of the worst players in the majors in 2021. His defense cratered early in 2022, leaving his place in the lineup unclear. But he has morphed into a reliable third baseman and the cleanup-hitting protection for Harper. Stott: A first-round pick in 2019 and rookie shortstop in the 2022 World Series, he plays a Gold Glove-caliber second base and comfortably hits anywhere in the lineup. With Turner, Realmuto, and Harper out Tuesday, Stott reached base four times from the No. 3 spot. Brandon Marsh: He isn’t homegrown but might as well be after the Phillies adopted him in a deadline trade with the Angels in 2022. Eventually, he’s going to have to hit lefties. But he has been the Phillies’ sixth-best player, according to wins above replacement, largely because of his defense in left field. Johan Rojas: Although his offense remains below average, he provides energy out of the No. 9 spot and his typically elite center-field defense.

Suárez and Sánchez: The highest-performing starting rotation in baseball includes Sánchez (3.43 ERA in eight starts) at the back end and is being led by Suárez, who floated into Wednesday night’s start against the Mets with a 1.50 ERA and 55 strikeouts to eight walks.

It’s reductive to say the Phillies are better now because they have more good players than in 2021. Every World Series contender has depth.

But as Bohm, Stott, Marsh, and Suárez graduated from the minors and began to fill out the middle of the roster behind the high-priced stars, the Phillies moved into the realm of playoff contenders. Now, as fully-formed major leaguers, they’re among the team’s best players.

The roster is no longer an inverted pyramid. The stars at the top are supported throughout.

Just like Harper wanted in 2021.

“Dombrowski’s done a really good job of really rounding out our roster and making sure we have those pieces and that depth in the minor leagues to come up at any point and help us win,” Harper said. “I said it a couple years ago: We have to be able to rely on our young guys and our minor league guys to develop and come up and help at any point. I think we’re doing a good job of that right now.”