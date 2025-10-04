Phillies set NLDS roster with 12 pitchers

The Phillies set their roster for the division series, and it was exactly as everyone expected.

Twelve pitchers will be on the roster for the best-of-five series, leaving 14 position players, including righty-hitting bench bats Weston Wilson and Otto Kemp. The Dodgers will have five lefty relievers in their bullpen, creating opportunities for both Wilson and Kemp.

The Phillies have not announced their Game 2 and 3 starters, but manager Rob Thomson is expected to go with lefties Ranger Suárez and Jesús Luzardo. In that case, the Phillies will have three starters — Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker, and Walker Buehler — to provide multiple innings out of the bullpen in case of a short start and/or extra innings.