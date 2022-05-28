NEW YORK — On Friday, left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter was recalled from triple-A for a start against the Mets. The start did not go well. Falter threw 82 pitches through a three-inning outing, allowing five runs (two earned), four hits, three walks, a homer, and a hit-by-pitch.

The idea, according to Phillies manager Joe Girardi, was for Falter to give the rest of the starters an extra day of rest. What was unclear was whether or not Girardi would continue to use a six-man rotation moving forward. With two upcoming off days, on June 2 and June 6, it seemed unnecessary.

Girardi confirmed on Saturday that he is not going to use a six-man rotation. He said that Falter’s outing on Friday was just a spot start, but Falter, for reasons that aren’t clear, remains on the active roster.

“We haven’t made a decision yet on exactly what we’re doing,” Girardi said of Falter’s status.

“I’m worried about tonight,” Girardi said. “Now we don’t have to get to 13 [pitchers] and 13 [position players], but when we go to 13 and 13, it’s possible [Falter is optioned]. Right now, he’s here with us but we haven’t decided what exactly we’re going to do.”

With a spot in the six-man rotation ruled out, there is only one other option for Falter — to pitch out of the bullpen. But Falter is stretched out to be a sixth starter, in case a member of the rotation gets hurt. Even if he stayed with the team and pitched in long relief, he probably wouldn’t get the work he needs to continue to make spot starts.

Falter could get that work at triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies can carry only 14 pitchers on their roster until June 19, when all MLB rosters will be set at a 13-pitcher maximum. If Falter isn’t part of a six-man rotation, and working out of the bullpen will affect his ability to serve as that sixth starter, it’s unclear what the point of carrying him through June 19 would be.

As it stands now, the Phillies only have one left-handed reliever in Brad Hand. Girardi said on Saturday that having only one left-handed reliever didn’t concern him, and that he’s optimistic José Alvarado will improve his command while in triple A and rejoin the big-league club soon. But if having two lefties isn’t a concern, why use that roster spot for the left-handed Falter, as opposed to right-handed Francisco Morales, who hasn’t allowed an earned run in the minor leagues since May 3?

Girardi hasn’t provided an answer to that yet, and these decisions aren’t the manager’s to make alone. But that’ll be a roster spot to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

Gregorius moved to triple-A

Shortstop Didi Gregorius was sent to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, according to Girardi. He’s going to try to take batting practice on the dirt on Saturday and Sunday, and if all goes well, the Phillies hope to have him start his rehab assignment on Tuesday. Gregorius was placed on the injured list on May 7, retroactive to May 4, with a left knee sprain.