Phillies’ opening day rotation could include an unlikely face, other observations from Phillies-Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. — Matt Strahm says he is mentally ready for whatever is needed. The Phillies want to make sure that’s true on the physical end, too. In a 4-3 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday, Strahm pitched two full innings and then went back out to the mound for a third time in an effort to prepare him for a starting or long-innings role.

“He’s gonna be like a Swiss Army knife for us, a lot of different roles,” manager Rob Thomson said.

With eight days remaining until the Phillies’ season opener in Texas, there is some question about just how much they’ll be able to count on Ranger Suárez, their presumptive No. 4 starter. Any concern about the lefty’s long-term availability appears to have subsided, but he is coming off a week-long absence due to a case of forearm tightness and will pitch one more bullpen session before attempting to climb back on the mound in a game. That doesn’t leave a whole lot of time for him to build his arm up to the point where he can handle five or six innings.

Enter Strahm.

The 31-year-old free agent signee has floated between roles throughout his career. While he spent last season as a high-leverage reliever for the Red Sox, he also has three seasons in which he started at least three games. Only four years ago, he started 16 games for the Padres, logging 114⅔ innings during the 2019 campaign.

“I joked with (Thomson), this is the only camp I’ve been changed from a reliever to a starter,” Strahm said. “I usually show up to camp as a starter and get changed to a reliever.”

The Phillies have yet to announce their opening day rotation, but Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are expected to start Games 1 and 2. Righty Taijuan Walker is also expected to be ready to assume a full workload once the season starts. He threw four innings in the World Baseball Classic last week and will start for the Phillies on Wednesday, per Thomson. Beyond that, a lot depends on Suárez’s availability and how Thomson decides to handle Strahm and fellow lefty Bailey Falter, both of whom are expected to enter the season in some form of long innings role.

“Obviously our starters have had some bumps and bruises throughout spring,” Strahm said after striking out three and walking one in 2⅓ scoreless innings against the Pirates. “As long as I’m stretched out heading into the season, I can do anything.”

Hall and Cave stay hot

While it is looking increasingly likely that Bryce Harper returns to the Phillies’ lineup sooner rather than later, they’ll have the good fortune of counting on two of the hottest hitters in camp to replace his lefty power for however long is necessary. Darick Hall and Jake Cave both added to their lofty extra-base hit totals against the Pirates, Hall with a double and Cave with a home run. The Phillies are still finalizing their plans for their opening day bench. Assuming they are confident in Edmundo Sosa’s ability to play center field, Cave and Hall would be the two logical choices to join Sosa and Josh Harrison on the opening day roster.

Stubbs still absent

No news isn’t good news for Garrett Stubbs, but Thomson said that the backup catcher is still in play for opening day, at least for right now. That could change if his sprained knee continues to linger. Stubbs has yet to return to action after returning home from the World Baseball Classic with the injury. Stubbs said last week that the injury was minor and that he could play through it. At the moment, though, there is no timetable for his return.