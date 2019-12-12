SAN DIEGO — Nothing gained, nothing lost.
In their final order of business before leaving the winter meetings Thursday, the Phillies selected one player in the major-league phase of the Rule 5 draft, then traded him. But they also didn’t lose any of the players they left exposed.
The Phillies drafted Vimael Machin, a 26-year-old shortstop who finished last season with the Chicago Cubs' triple-A affiliate, with the 15th overall pick, before wheeling him to the Oakland A's for cash considerations.
Rule 5 picks must remain on their new team’s major-league roster for one full season or be offered back to their former club for $25,000. Given the expansion of rosters to 26 players in 2020, there was a chance that teams might be more inclined to stash a Rule 5 selection.
But the Phillies retained their players, including 20-year-old catcher Rafael Marchan, who was left unprotected after finishing last season at low-A Clearwater.
The Phillies liked a few other players who were available in the draft but were taken before they made their pick.