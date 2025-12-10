Phillies select pitcher Zach McCambley in Rule 5 draft: ‘He could make the team’

ORLANDO — To close out this year’s winter meetings, the Phillies selected right-handed pitcher Zach McCambley in the Rule 5 draft.

McCambley, 26, was in the Miami Marlins organization, and had a 2.90 ERA and 1.097 WHIP in 62 innings between double A and triple A. According to draft regulations, McCambley was assigned directly to the Phillies’ 26-man roster.

To be removed from the roster, he must be placed on outright waivers and offered back to Miami. But the Phillies think McCambley has a chance of impacting their club in 2026.

“When we drafted him, we had the feeling that he could make the team,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “And one of the things that we’ve talked about looking to have over the last few years is a right-handed person in the bullpen that dominates right-handed hitters. So we think he has a chance to do that.”

To further bolster their relief depth, the Phillies acquired reliever Yoniel Curet in exchange for minor league pitcher Tommy McCollum in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Curet had a 3.90 ERA in 55⅓ innings across rookie ball, double A, and triple A this year but missed some time because of a shoulder injury. He had been designated for assignment by the Rays.

Curet made 14 starts last season, but the Phillies are viewing him as a reliever.

“He has options available. He has an arm that we really like,” Dombrowski said. “He’s really been successful at the minor league level; plus-plus fastball. … We have roster spots, so we’re going to start building some depth and take advantage of it.”

The Phillies lost right-hander Griff McGarry in the draft after opting to leave him unprotected for the second straight year. The 26-year-old was selected by the Washington Nationals with the third overall pick. McGarry has been unable to establish himself in triple A but had a bounce back season in 2025 with a 3.44 ERA. He won the Paul Owens Award as the Phillies’ top minor league pitcher.

“We liked him,” Dombrowski said. “We just think that he’d have a hard time staying with the big league club. We like his arm strength and like a lot of things about him. … It was just a risk that we took, figuring that we’d rather have the roster spot at that time. Wish him nothing but the best.”

It’s possible McGarry returns to the Phillies if he doesn’t make the Nationals out of camp. Last year, the Minnesota Twins selected Eiberson Castellano in the Rule 5 draft, but he was returned to the Phillies in March.

In the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft, in which there aren’t any roster restrictions for selections, the Phillies took infielder Austin Murr from the Detroit Tigers and right-handed pitcher Evan Gates from the San Francisco Giants. First baseman Carson Taylor was selected from the Phillies by the Seattle Mariners.