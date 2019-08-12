If you have already started thinking about next season, you’re in luck: The Phillies released their 2020 schedule Monday.
The Phillies will open the season March 26 in Miami with a four-game series to begin a seven-game road trip, before returning to Citizens Bank Park for the home opener April 2 against the Brewers.
It is the earliest start to the season in franchise history.
Millville’s Mike Trout will return to the area July 17 when the Phillies begin the second half with a three-game series against the Angels.
Also in interleague play, the Phillies will host Toronto (April 6-7), Texas (April 21-22), and Oakland (June 12-14). It will be the fourth time the A’s have returned to Philadelphia since leaving town. The Phillies will travel to Seattle (July 2-5), Houston (July 7-9), Texas (Aug. 11-12), and Toronto (Sept. 15-16).
The Phillies won’t play the Braves until May 4 and the Nationals until May 29. A six-game road trip in late April will take them to Wrigley Field (April 24-26) to play the Cubs and to San Francisco (April 27-29) to play the Giants. They will travel to Dodger Stadium, site of next year’s All-Star Game, for three games with the Dodgers from May 18-20 and then have an off day before opening a three-game series in Colorado on May 22.