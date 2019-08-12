The Phillies won’t play the Braves until May 4 and the Nationals until May 29. A six-game road trip in late April will take them to Wrigley Field (April 24-26) to play the Cubs and to San Francisco (April 27-29) to play the Giants. They will travel to Dodger Stadium, site of next year’s All-Star Game, for three games with the Dodgers from May 18-20 and then have an off day before opening a three-game series in Colorado on May 22.