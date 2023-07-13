London series vs. Mets, visit from Yankees highlight Phillies’ 2024 schedule

Mark your calendar: The Phillies will open next season on March 28 at home against the rival Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies unveiled the 2024 schedule Thursday, and it includes the two-game London Series on June 8-9 against the New York Mets, an interleague visit from the New York Yankees at the end of July, and a travel-heavy stretch run in August and September.

In keeping with the balanced schedule implemented this year by Major League Baseball, the Phillies will play four series apiece against their division rivals. They will face every other National League team in two series (one home, one away) and play one series apiece against each American League team.

Single-game tickets and group ticket options are expected to go on sale in November at the team’s website, according to the Phillies.

» READ MORE: Clearwater is winning like no other team in baseball, and building a culture for the Phillies’ future