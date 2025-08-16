Phillies’ bats sputter against the Nationals for fourth loss in five games

WASHINGTON — Six looooong years ago, when the Nationals won the World Series for this city, they were fueled by Trea Turner in the leadoff spot, two feared sluggers behind him, and a mishmash through the rest of the order.

The Phillies’ lineup has a similar feel to it sometimes.

Take, for instance, the last two games. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper bashed back-to-back homers in the seventh inning Friday night, and the Phillies won. They went 0-for-8 Saturday, and, well, the Phillies got blanked, 2-0, their fourth loss in five games.

Taijuan Walker, the No. 6 starter in the Phillies’ six-man rotation, spun a gem. He went 6⅔ innings in his longest start since Sept. 30, 2023, and allowed little more than James Wood’s gap-splitting two-run double in the fifth inning.

But the Phillies were held to seven hits in seven innings by Nationals rookie starter Cade Cavalli, who picked up his first major league win, then got one-hit in two innings against lefty reliever Jose A. Ferrer.

It marked the eighth time in 123 games that the Phillies were shut out and the second time this week. In fact, here’s a look at what they’ve done against the starting pitcher in the last six games against the Nationals and Reds:

Saturday vs. Cavalli — seven innings, seven hits, zero runs Friday vs. MacKenzie Gore — six innings, four hits, two runs Thursday vs. Brad Lord — six innings, seven hits, two runs Wednesday vs. Hunter Greene — six innings, three hits, zero runs Tuesday vs. Brady Singer — six innings, three hits, zero runs Monday vs. Andrew Abbott — 7⅔ innings, six hits, three runs

The Phillies stacked the lineup with left-handed hitters against Cavalli. But the key for Cavalli, as every pitcher who faces the Phillies finds out, is containing Schwarber and Harper.

Just like the 2019 Nationals with Juan Soto and Anthony Rendon.

The Phillies’ best opportunity might have come in the eighth inning, when Schwarber came to the plate against Ferrer. Schwarber has 11 homers this season against lefty relievers, the most by a left-handed hitter in one season since Barry Bonds’ 11 in 2002.

But after striking out Turner, who finished with three hits, and ensuring the bases were empty with a two-run lead for Schwarber, Ferrer got him to ground out.

Ferrer had the same comfort of facing Harper with nobody on base to lead off the ninth inning and got him to ground out.