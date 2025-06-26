Phillies break through … and score a run to end a 26-inning drought in a sweep by the Astros

HOUSTON — When Nick Castellanos swung at a changeup in the dirt to end the fourth inning on Thursday, it marked the 23rd consecutive inning without a Phillies run.

Amidst a losing 2018 season, the Phillies were held scoreless for 22 innings, a drought only broken up by a solo home run from starting pitcher Jake Arrieta. The National League adopted the designated hitter in 2022, so Thursday’s starter Cristopher Sánchez wasn’t about to get in the batter’s box against the Astros to see if he could repeat the feat.

Advertisement

But he did just about everything else he could to keep the Phillies in what was ultimately a 2-1 loss to Houston.

» READ MORE: Ranger Suárez has been ‘incredible’ in his last nine starts and has the look of a playoff starter

Like Ranger Suárez on Tuesday and Zack Wheeler on Wednesday, Sánchez held the Astros to a single run. Over six innings, he struck out 11, five of which came on his slider. Sánchez also got 10 swings-and-misses on his changeup.

But the scuffling Phillies offense had a tough task before them with Hunter Brown starting on the mound. The Astros right-hander entered Thursday an ERA of 1.82, best in the major leagues, and he lowered that with seven scoreless.

With every Phillies strikeout and groundout, the drought stretched on. When Brandon Marsh sent a fly ball to right field in the eighth, deep enough to score Bryson Stott from third, he finally snapped it at 26 innings. But Stott was the only runner the Phillies advanced past second base in the game.

The Astros retook the lead for good in the eighth on Orion Kerkering. The right-hander hit Isaac Paredes with a pitch, which came back to bite him when he allowed a pair of singles.

The Phillies went down in order with three strikeouts in the ninth.