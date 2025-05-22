Ranger Suárez shuts down Rockies to complete Phillies’ season series sweep

DENVER — The Phillies offense quieted somewhat in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies.

After combining for 25 runs on 46 hits across the first three games of the series, the Phillies managed just four hits on Thursday. But thanks to solid baserunning and a shutdown performance from the pitching staff, that was enough for a 2-0 win.

The Phillies completed their first seven-game sweep of a season series.

Starter Ranger Suárez tossed 6⅔ scoreless innings. He allowed base runners in every inning except for the first, but he was able to escape trouble each time. Suárez allowed six hits and struck out six, improving to 3-0.

The Phillies offense had some difficulty with Rockies starter Germán Márquez. Despite entering Thursday with an 8.78 ERA, Márquez had tossed seven scoreless innings against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in March.

This time, the Phillies scored two runs — only one earned — on four hits off Márquez. In the fourth inning, Bryson Stott reached on an error, stole second, and was driven home by a Bryce Harper’s double to left field.

They tacked on another in the seventh inning, when Kyle Schwarber scored from first on a double from Max Kepler.

The Phillies hit eight balls off Márquez harder than 95 mph, but only three of those fell for hits. Nick Castellanos ripped a line drive to left field in the second inning that Jordan Beck initially misread, but recovered with a leaping grab. Schwarber had advanced past second after seeing Beck get turned around, and was doubled up at first.

The Phillies’ bullpen was lights out. Orion Kerkering took over in the seventh with two outs and runners on the corners, but needed just one pitch to end the inning. Hunter Goodman popped up a sweeper in foul territory, and Harper reached over the Rockies’ dugout railing to make the catch.

Matt Strahm pitched the eighth. Brandon Marsh ran down a well-hit fly ball in center to strand a runner and preserve the shutout. Jordan Romano pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to earn his sixth save of the season.