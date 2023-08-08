Kyle Schwarber’s two homers power Phillies to 8-4 win over Nationals in Game 1

The Phillies were waiting for this version of Kyle Schwarber to show up. For the past few weeks, their leadoff hitter hadn’t been hitting much at all. Entering Tuesday’s game, Schwarber had just seven hits over his last 78 at-bats with 22 strikeouts. He walked 21 times in that span, which was encouraging, but he hit only two home runs.

There’s reason to believe he’s turning a corner. On Sunday, Schwarber had a three-hit game, including a home run, and on Tuesday, in the Phillies’ 8-4 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, he went 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Both of his hits were home runs. In the third inning, he hit a 363-foot, two-run shot to right field, and in the fourth inning, he hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, 447-foot shot to right center with two men on base.

» READ MORE: Major league call with Phillies comes for a grateful Weston Wilson after seven seasons in the minors

This year marks the fifth time in Schwarber’s career that he has hit 30 or more home runs in a season. He wasn’t the only Phillie to take a baseball to the seats. After Schwarber’s home run in the third, Alec Bohm hit a solo home run to right-center field. In the sixth inning, left fielder Jake Cave hit a two-run shot to center field to give the Phillies an 8-3 lead.

Advertisement

Nine-hole hitter Johan Rojas and Cave both went 2-for-4. Trea Turner, who was batting seventh, went 1-for-3 with a walk. Turner now has a four-game hitting streak.

It was an encouraging sign from an offense that hasn’t lived up to its potential for much of this season. The Phillies combined for eight runs on 10 hits in Game 1. The Nationals, who have a combined 4.68 starters ERA and a 5.13 bullpen ERA, don’t have the most formidable pitching staff. But the Phillies capitalized on the visitors’ mistakes, which isn’t something they’ve consistently done against lesser opponents.

This was especially important on a day when Zack Wheeler didn’t have his best stuff. After a breezy, seven-pitch inning in the first, Wheeler hit a snag in the second, throwing 26 pitches and allowing a solo home run to Keibert Ruiz on a fastball up.

He labored through his next inning. Wheeler allowed a double, a two-run home run to Lane Thomas, and two more singles in the third to give the Nationals an early 3-0 lead. But he allowed just one more hit over his next three innings. He said after the game that the Phillies thought he may have been tipping his pitches.

“I just changed up some stuff that I was doing,” Wheeler said. “We thought that I might have been tipping. So, they’ve been hitting me well this year. We just felt like it was time to change a little bit of something. So I did that, and once I did that, the next few innings were better.”

Wheeler needed 95 pitches to get through six innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, and two home runs with no walks and six strikeouts.

His velocity was slightly down on almost all of his pitches. His four-seam fastball averaged 95 mph on Tuesday (down 0.9 mph from his annual average of 95.9 mph). He was also allowing a lot of hard contact, which isn’t something he typically does.

“We won the game,” Wheeler said. “They picked me up today with the bats. I let them get out early and sometimes that can hurt us. But we came right back and got some big runs and Schwarber headed that. So that was nice.”

Game 2 was set to begin 30 minutes after Game 1.

Rojas stellar in field again

Rojas made two leaping grabs in Game 1. The first came in the first inning and the second came in the ninth, when Rojas caught a hard-hit fly out at the wall to rob Alex Call of a hit.

“He’s good,” Wheeler said of Rojas. “He’s very good. He’s young, he’s raw, he’s very good, though. He comes to play, he plays hard. He’s putting together really good at-bats for a young guy. Sometimes, a team like us, we need a little young injection and he brings that to the lineup. So that’s nice.”