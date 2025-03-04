Max Kepler hits first homer of the spring, Zack Wheeler struggles in loss to the Yankees

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Yankees didn’t play as many of their regulars as the Phillies did on Tuesday afternoon, but you would have assumed they did based on the outcome. New York defeated Philadelphia 12-3 in Grapefruit League play, tallying 15 hits, while the Phillies had only six.

In short: It wasn’t the Phillies’ best day. But it’s spring training, so it’s hard to glean much.

One player to keep an eye on is Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez, who saw his velocity dip significantly during his first spring outing Tuesday afternoon. Suárez pitched two innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. According to Baseball Savant, his four-seam fastball was two ticks slower than his average velocity last year (91.8 mph). He averaged 89.8 mph on his four-seam and 88.5 mph on his sinker (2.3 mph slower than his yearly average in 2024).

Manager Rob Thomson said he isn’t concerned.

“I’d have to check it, but I think it’s pretty normal for him, his first time out in spring training,” Thomson said.

Who stood out: Left fielder Max Kepler hit his first home run of the spring, on the first pitch he saw in the second inning. It came off his bat at 105.7 mph and traveled 374 feet.

On the mound: Zack Wheeler made his second start of the spring. After retiring the Yankees in order in the first inning, he allowed five straight two-out hits in the second. He finished his day with six runs allowed (five were earned) on eight hits over two-plus innings.

Wheeler said he wasn’t working on anything specific.

“Just throwing after an off day, the ball felt a little heavy,” he said of his outing. “Just off just a tick. It’s going to happen. Some days you’re going to feel good, some days you’re going to feel bad.”

Koyo Aoyagi, who signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies in January, made his second appearance of the spring. It was a good bounce-back outing for him. Aoyagi pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts.

“Much better,” Thomson said of Aoyagi. “Maybe he’s getting a feel for the baseball. Threw strikes, got ahead in the count.”

Thomson highlighted reliever Michael Mercado, who also had a bounce-back outing. After allowing four earned runs over his first two appearances on Feb. 25 and 28, the lanky right-hander threw a scoreless inning on Tuesday, with two strikeouts and no walks or hits.

“Mercado was a lot better today, too,” Thomson said. “Working downhill. Stuff was really good. Curveball is 85, it’s a power curveball.”

On deck: The Phillies will play the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. in Lakeland, Fla. Left-hander Jesús Luzardo will face off against Detroit right-hander Reese Olson.