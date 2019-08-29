Sean Rodriguez has an olive branch for Phillies fans.
After getting booed again Wednesday night, this time before a pinch-hit at-bat in the midst of a Phillies rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Rodriguez apologized for offending fans by calling them “entitled” but also stood by his defense of teammates whom he believes have been treated unfairly at times this season at Citizens Bank Park.
“Could I probably have used different words? Yeah, absolutely,” Rodriguez said after the Phillies’ 12-3 victory. "I could’ve said ‘love over hate.’ I do agree that the fans obviously pay to come watch a game and they feel entitled to want to say something. And again, I thought I was pretty clear.
“The boos aren’t anything I’m actually opposed to. When they’re properly directed, that’s fine. It’s some of the other stuff that was being said underneath that.”
To recap: Rodriguez hit a game-winning homer in the 11th inning Monday night, his second hit in a month in which he has gone 3-for-23 with 12 strikeouts. In a postgame interview at his locker, he lectured fans for their behavior, specifically the booing of slumping slugger Rhys Hoskins for popping up with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. Among other things, he called the fans “entitled.”
“I wasn’t trying to insult anybody with what I said,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve talked to two or three people and I’ve got to agree with what they advised, which is just, ‘Tell them who you are.’ And that is actually who I am. I’m very similar to the Philly fan base. I’m a very passionate person. I’m a passionate player. I show up every day and I don’t leave anything in the tank.
”It was just me trying to promote love over hate. That was the message I was going for. It definitely wasn’t to offend [fans]. ... I’m not opposed to the passion. If we don’t hustle, absolutely get on us. If we don’t show up and play our butts off, like we should on a daily basis, I’m probably the first one to respectfully approach each and every [teammate].
“So, was ‘entitled’ something that no doubt offended a lot of people? Yeah. For that I’m sorry. The offense isn’t something I was trying to do. But to stand on what I was trying to put out, love over hate, that I can’t back down from.”