Phillies rally in 8th to beat Seattle, 6-5, but may lose Walker

The first sign of trouble arose when the Phillies didn’t send Taijuan Walker back to the mound for the fifth inning Wednesday night, even though he threw only 68 pitches through the first four.

Soon after, there came two ominous words: Forearm tightness.

In the short term, the Phillies dulled another potential blow to their depleted starting rotation by pulling off a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Mariners. They scored twice in the eighth inning on four consecutive singles, with Brandon Marsh racing home from second base to score the go-ahead run on Alec Bohm’s base hit to left field against Seattle reliever Justin Topa.

The Phillies’ fourth victory in five games, before 32,641 paying customers on a rainy weeknight in April, drew them to within one game of .500 (12-13) and set up a rubber game with the Mariners in Thursday’s matinee finale of the seven-game homestand.

It would’ve been an nice, feel-good early-season moment for the reigning National League champs, who are trying to find their footing before Bryce Harper returns, possibly by the end of next week.

But that would be ignoring the nervous news about Walker.

The Phillies are still a few weeks from getting back Ranger Suárez, the No. 3 starter who will start a game Thursday night for double-A Reading for the first time since straining his left elbow in spring training. Top prospect Andrew Painter is months away from making his major league debut. A reliever (Matt Strahm) is already in the rotation.

And now, Walker exited early what the Phillies characterized as “right forearm tightness.”

All together now: Uh-oh.

Further details weren’t available during the game, although Walker likely will undergo further testing. If he must take a turn on the injured list, triple-A lefty Cristopher Sánchez could be an option to start in his place. Walker’s next turn in the rotation is scheduled for Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

There weren’t any overt signs of an injury. Walker gave up five runs -- all with two outs -- in a span of 18 pitches in the second inning, briefly losing track of the strike zone. He issued four-pitch walks to Cal Raleigh to begin the rally and Kolten Wong to load the bases, with an infield hit by AJ Pollock sandwiched in between.

Walker allowed a grand slam to ex-Phillies shortstop J.P. Crawford on a fastball that registered at 92 mph, which, if accurate, would be a considerable drop-off from his 93,4 mph season average. Walker topped out at 94 mph but averaged 92.4 mph, according to Statcast.

But Walker did remain in the game and have relatively efficient third and fourth innings. His second-to-last pitch was a 94 mph sinker to Julio Rodríguez, who struck out on a dirt-diving splitter.

Injuries, especially to pitchers, are on the rise across the majors, prompting whispers within the game that the pitch clock might be a contributing factor. Through Tuesday, 169 pitchers appeared on the injured list since the start of the season. A total of 427 pitchers were sidelined all of last season.

It has put even more of a premium than usual on rotation depth. The Mariners, for instance, began the year with six major-league starters. After learning Thursday that lefty Robbie Ray will need season-ending surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon, they surely are thankful that they didn’t trade Mike Gonzales or Chris Flexen.

Castellanos, Marsh stay hot

The comeback was fueled by two familiar sources: Nick Castellanos and Marsh.

After belting an opposite-field home run in the first inning against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead, Castellanos singled home Bryson Stott in the fifth to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Castellanos also kickstarted the game-winning rally in the eighth with a leadoff single. He took third base on Marsh’s single, then scored the tying run on a single by J.T. Realmuto.

Marsh’s eighth-inning hit stretched his career-long on-base streak to 21 games. Entering the game, Marsh had a .550 slugging percentage since being acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline last year. It was tied for the fifth-best mark in baseball, trailing only Mike Trout (.657), Aaron Judge (.637), Jose Altuve (.569), and Max Muncy (.551).

On deck

Strahm (1-2, 3.00 ERA) will start a matinee series finale at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. He will be opposed by Mariners right-hander George Kirby (2-1, 3.57).

