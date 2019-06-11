Jay Bruce was named the National League’s Player of the Week on Monday for the week of June 3-9. In six games in that stretch since he was acquired from the Mariners, he hit four home runs and drove in 11 runs, and batted .381. He is the first Phillies player to receive the award since Carlos Ruiz in 2014 and the first Phillies player to earn a weekly award — pitcher or player of the week — in his first week with the team since Paul Byrd in 1998. ... Roman Quinn, who is batting exclusively right-handed after being a switch-hitter, began a rehab assignment Monday night with high-A Clearwater. “I think he feels pretty close to being ready,” Gabe Kapler said. ... Jake Arrieta will start Tuesday against Arizona right-hander Jon Duplantier.