DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Three spring-training innings -- one in a simulated game, two in Grapefruit League action -- aren't enough for the Phillies to declare that Seranthony Dominguez is ready for the rigors of a six-month season.
But manager Joe Girardi sure sounds like he wouldn't mind putting the hard-throwing reliever's right arm in bubble wrap for safekeeping until opening day.
Dominguez struck out two batters in a spotless sixth inning Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, touching 95 mph according to the radar readings at TD Ballpark. After the game, Girardi outlined a scenario in which Dominguez starts the season on time but the Phillies lighten his initial workload to ensure the health of his right elbow.
"I really don't know if we'll use him [on] back-to-back [days] early in the year," Girardi said. "That's something, we'll have discussions -- our medical team, pitching coach Bryan [Price], [general manager] Matt Klentak, [assistant GM] Ned [Rice] and everyone involved. But my inkling is to be careful using him back-to-back at the beginning."
Dominguez didn’t pitch after the first week of June last season because of an injured ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. He avoided surgery -- an outcome that he characterized as a “miracle” -- after being seen by renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews. But the Phillies have been careful not to rush him in spring training.
Two years ago, Dominguez made his big-league debut and posted a 2.95 ERA with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 53 games. The Phillies are counting on him and closer Hector Neris to co-anchor the bullpen.
Three days after his first Grapefruit League appearance, also a 1-2-3 inning, Dominguez struck out Blue Jays minor-leaguers Kevin Smith and Santiago Espinal before getting Josh Palacious to hit a tapper back to the mound.
"That was a bright spot today," Girardi said. "The fact that he's able to get quick outs, throw strikes with all his pitches. The [radar] gun up there says 95. I don't know how close that is, but it looked like it came out pretty good."
Girardi's goal for Dominguez over the final 15 days of camp: "Just to stay healthy," he said.
It wasn't left field, the position that Jay Bruce will most likely play when the season opens March 26 in Miami. But for the first time this spring, he tested his left arm by playing defense with five innings at first base in the Phillies' 9-0 loss to Toronto.
"Felt good," Bruce said. "First base is definitely a different animal, but it felt good to get out there. It's something that I've been looking forward to. We're on track as far as my arm goes."
Bruce missed time during the second half of last season with a flexor strain in his left elbow. Although he said when spring training began that he's healthy, the Phillies have been careful to gradually rebuild his arm strength.
Girardi said Bruce likely will play left field for the first time later this week, likely once the Phillies return from a day off Wednesday.
"Less throws, less chance that you'll have to let one go," Bruce said. "It was something they talked to me about, and I was OK with it. We all decided it was a good step in the right direction."
Vince Velasquez had a hiccup in his pursuit of the fifth-starter job.
Fighting for the final spot in the rotation with Nick Pivetta and lefty Ranger Suarez, Velasquez struggled to command his fastball and secondary pitches, had difficulty dictating the tempo of the game, and was unable to complete the third inning before reaching the pitch limit for his third spring-training start.
Velasquez hit and walked a batter in the first inning, walked two more in the third, and gave up home runs to Travis Shaw and Bo Bichette. He had pitched well in his previous two spring-training starts.
“I’m the one that generates the momentum of the game, so I need to learn how to take a whole minute off if I need to to regroup,” said Velasquez, who allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings. “Rather than just getting the ball back, taking a breather, and getting back on, maybe talk to myself a little bit and slow the game down and have the umpire tell me, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ But those are different things that come into [play]. You have to learn to control the momentum of the game.”
In the competition for a bullpen spot, Blake Parker gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings, Deolis Guerra tossed a scoreless seventh inning despite walking one batter and hitting another, and Bud Norris allowed three runs on three hits in the eighth. The big blow against Norris was a two-run homer by Blue Jays minor-leaguer Alejandro Kirk. Guerra might have the inside track on a job because he’s on the 40-man roster and can’t be optioned to the minor leagues without being exposed to waivers. ... Aaron Nola will start Monday against the New York Yankees at Spectrum Field. The game will be televised by NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 1:05 p.m.