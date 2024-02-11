Phillies and right-hander Spencer Turnbull agree to a one-year deal

In an ongoing search to improve the Phillies’ pitching depth, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is turning to someone he once drafted.

The Phillies have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2 million major-league contract with right-hander Spencer Turnbull, a source said Sunday. The deal, not yet announced because it hasn’t been finalized, includes performance bonuses that could bring the total value to $4 million.

Turnbull, 31, was a free agent after being non-tendered by the Tigers in November. A second-round pick in 2014, when Dombrowski ran Detroit’s front office, he has a 4.55 ERA in 61 major-league appearances (60 starts), but has made only seven starts since 2021 because of injuries.

Like lefty Kolby Allard, acquired by the Phillies last month, Turnbull has minor-league options. But because he has accrued more than five years of major-league service, Turnbull can’t be sent to the minors without his consent, setting up a potential spring-training competition with Dylan Covey for a spot in the bullpen as a long reliever and starter insurance.

Turnbull went on the injured list last May with neck discomfort and missed time later in the season with a cracked toenail. The Tigers sent him to the minors but agreed to reverse the option and credit a full season of major-league service because Turnbull contended that the move was related to the toe injury. He also didn’t pitch in 2022 while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery.

But Turnbull was once a highly regarded Tigers pitching prospect. He had a 3.97 ERA in 11 starts in the short 2020 season and was off to a strong start in 2021 (2.88 ERA in nine starts) before injuring his elbow.

Covey, 32, is out of minor league options. After allowing seven runs in the first inning of a May 28 start in Atlanta, he moved to the bullpen and finished the season with a 3.77 ERA in 29 appearances.

Barring injuries, José Alvarado, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman, and Seranthony Domínguez are locks for the Phillies’ bullpen. Rookie right-hander Orion Kerkering is all but guaranteed a spot, leaving two openings from a group of candidates that includes Covey, out-of-options Connor Brogdon, Yunior Marté, and now, Turnbull.

The Phillies showed various degrees of interest in several free-agent relievers but elected to leave one spot open for a multi-inning pitcher and another for one who can be optioned to the minors. The first workout for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday in Clearwater, Fla.

News of Turnbull’s signing was first reported by the New York Post.