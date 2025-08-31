Phillies agree to minor-league deal with pitcher Walker Buehler, who could fit into their postseason plans

A year after Walker Buehler threw the clinching pitch of the World Series, the Phillies are enlisting his help to win the National League East — and maybe more.

The Phillies signed Buehler to a minor-league deal and sent him to triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced Sunday. Because he joined the organization before Sept. 1, the 31-year-old righty will be eligible for the postseason.

Buehler became available Friday when he was released by the Red Sox after posting a 5.45 ERA in 23 appearances. Boston signed Buehler to a one-year, $21.05 million contract in the offseason and was moved to the bullpen last month.

But Buehler’s best start came July 21 against the Phillies, when he allowed two runs (one earned) in seven innings at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have another connection to Buehler: pitching coach Caleb Cotham is a fellow Vanderbilt product.

To the Phillies, Buehler represents a low-cost flier. It’s unclear how they will use him if he joins the major-league team next month. He could join the rotation as a No. 6 starter or slot into the bullpen as a long man.

Either way, Buehler comes with considerable postseason experience as a two-time World Series winner with the Dodgers. He has a 3.04 ERA in 19 career playoff games, including a 3.60 mark last season.

Mayza comes home

In another move to add pitching depth before the playoffs, the Phillies claimed lefty reliever Tim Mayza off waivers.

Mayza, 33, had a 2.89 ERA in seven appearances for the Pirates before going on the injured list with left forearm inflammation. He made four minor-league appearances this month before being cut loose by the Pirates.

To open a spot on the 40-man roster for Mayza, the Phillies transferred Zack Wheeler to the 60-day injured list. Wheeler is awaiting surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Mayza is expected to be added to the active roster Monday when teams can add two extra players for September.

Extra bases

After not playing Saturday because of a sore left shoulder, outfielder Max Kepler was available off the bench, Thomson said. ... Shortstop prospect Aidan Miller is expected to rejoin double-A Reading on Tuesday after missing four games for personal reasons, according to a team source. ... Taijuan Walker (4-7, 3.63 ERA) will start the series opener at 4:10 p.m. Monday in Milwaukee against rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.33).