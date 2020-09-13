Spencer Howard’s rookie season could end two weeks short, as the Phillies starting rotation suffered another blow Sunday morning with the right-hander placed on the injured list with shoulder stiffness.
Howard’s injured-list stint will cost him at least two starts, but it would not be surprising if the Phillies stressed caution with their top pitching prospect instead of rushing him back to pitch one of the season’s final four games.
The Phillies are already without Zack Wheeler, who might be able to pitch this week against the Mets if his fingernail is healed after he ripped it last week while putting on jeans. And now they are without Howard, as they begin the final two weeks of the season.
Howard’s sore shoulder forced him to leave Saturday night’s start after throwing 66 pitches. He has a 5.92 ERA in six starts since being promoted to the major leagues.
Howard will likely be replaced in the rotation by Vince Velasquez. But if Wheeler’s absence is prolonged, the Phillies will be hard-pressed to find a starter to replace him.