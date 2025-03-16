Brandon Marsh and Max Kepler leave Phillies spring-training game with injuries

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two-thirds of the Phillies’ starting outfield exited early from Sunday’s game — both for “precautionary reasons,” according to the team — after defensive misadventures against the Orioles.

Max Kepler slammed into the left-field wall while making a catch to end the first inning. He ran off the field without assistance but did not come back out. The Phillies characterized his injury as a bruised lower back.

Earlier in the first inning, Brandon Marsh appeared to get his feet tangled and fell on the warning track in left-center field while pursuing Jordan Westburg’s double to the gap. Marsh stayed in the game but left after drawing a walk and scoring from first base on Kody Clemens’ double with what the team called a bruised left knee.

The Phillies signed Kepler to a one-year, $10 million contract, making him their only position-player addition in the offseason. He’s having a strong spring training, going 9-for-26 (.346) with three homers.

Kepler is slotted as the primary left fielder, a move that will shift Marsh back to center field. An injury to either would test the Phillies’ limited outfield depth.

Johan Rojas, a superb defensive center fielder, hasn’t played the outfield this spring after injuring his right shoulder in spring training. He’s expected to be cleared once he tests his shoulder by throwing to bases this week.

If either Kepler or Marsh misses time, it could open an opportunity for lefty-hitting Cal Stevenson or nonroster outfielder Óscar Mercado. The Phillies have taken a look at infielders Edmundo Sosa and Buddy Kennedy in the outfield, but it’s doubtful either would be an option to play regularly there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.