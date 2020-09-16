The Phillies will return to Florida for spring training in February as Major League Baseball announced plans Wednesday to have a traditional preseason in 2021 after this year’s was cut two weeks short by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Phillies will play their first of 32 Grapefruit League games on Feb. 27 against Toronto at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla. The Phillies will not travel across the state as they did this season, as their 15 road games are against teams who train along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The team said an on-sale date for tickets “will be posted at a later time.” The Phillies have not played in front of fans since March, meaning next spring training would mark the return of fans to the ballpark.
The Phillies will host the Yankees on St. Patrick’s Day and play their final game on March 29 against Toronto before returning to Philadelphia for the start of the regular season on April 1 at Citizens Bank Park against Atlanta.