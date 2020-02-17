Hector Neris’ arbitration hearing is scheduled for Friday in Phoenix. The closer is seeking $5.2 million; the Phillies submitted a $4.25-million offer. ... Veteran reliever Tommy Hunter threw all fastballs in his first bullpen session. Hunter is recovering from surgery last summer on a torn flexor tendon in his right arm. ... Manager Joe Girardi ended baserunning drills by having players practice their home-run trot. “Just [to] have some fun,” he said. “And remember: make sure you run hard before you know it’s out.”