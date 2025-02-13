Phillies may experiment with ways to keep J.T. Realmuto in the lineup when he’s not catching

CLEARWATER Fla. — In managing catcher J.T. Realmuto’s workload this season, Rob Thomson might try to get creative.

On Wednesday, the Phillies manager discussed a somewhat lighter workload with Realmuto to prioritize health in his age-34 season. But Thomson would also like to keep Realmuto’s right-handed bat in the lineup on some days when he’s not catching.

And beyond slotting in as designated hitter — a spot generally reserved for Kyle Schwarber — Thomson also floated an unconventional suggestion.

“I say, ‘You ever think about playing the outfield?’” Thomson said. “He goes, ‘Well, I think I move around pretty good. You know, I’m willing to try anything.’ That’s who he is.”

At this point, it’s just an internal suggestion, and one that might never lead anywhere. But Realmuto is at least amenable to taking fly balls in the outfield during spring training to determine his comfort level.

The Phillies have had similar conversations about utilityman Edmundo Sosa getting outfield reps in previous springs, which have not yet translated to the regular season. Sosa did not make a single appearance in the outfield in 2024. This spring, Thomson said Sosa, Kody Clemens, Weston Wilson, and Buddy Kennedy would all see time in the outfield to add some flexibility.

“We’re going to force it a little bit this year [with Sosa],” Thomson said.

Nola looking to ‘sharpen’

While some pitchers might come into camp tinkering with something new in their arsenals, Aaron Nola is staying with what’s tried and true.

“Just kind of the same thing as last year, trying to stay sharp in the delivery and sharpen my pitches up,” Nola said Thursday before his bullpen session. “Nothing too crazy, nothing too different. So no new pitches for me, just trying to sharpen up my changeup most of all, and obviously the fastball command, and the cutter.”

He had a longer offseason than normal after the Phillies’ early playoff exit, but said he typically kept his day-to-day routine the same.

Reflecting on his 2024 season, when he posted a 3.57 ERA in 199⅓ innings, Nola felt as if he took a step back in the second half and is looking to recapture what made him effective early on.

“I wasn’t really commanding,” Nola said. “I wasn’t getting ahead in the count as much as I feel like I was early on in the season, first half. I wasn’t getting the early outs as much. I felt like when I got to two strikes, foul balls, and I wasn’t putting guys away as much, which I feel like contributed to it.”