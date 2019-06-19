WASHINGTON -- Gabe Kapler spent a good portion of the team’s flight from Atlanta trying to determine who would start for the Phillies on Friday when the team returned home.
The Phillies had jettisoned three starters to the bullpen in three weeks. Their starting rotation was thinned not by health but by performance. Determining a fifth starter seemed to be a good way to pass the time while traveling to Washington.
And then the Phillies were greeted Monday night with the sight of a rain-soaked Nationals Park. Monday’s series opener was rescheduled for a Wednesday doubleheader. Finding five starters was a decent test, but now Kapler needs to find starting pitchers for six games in five days. That’s a challenge.
“We see it as an opportunity for people to make an impact, an opportunity for players who have not yet established themselves as dependable options to do so,” Kapler said. “This just gives us another opportunity.”
The Phillies will work over the next seven weeks to add a starting pitcher before the July 31 trade deadline, but it is difficult to imagine a team parting with a starting pitcher in the middle of June. For the Phillies, that’s unfortunate.
Their pitching dilemma will not go away once the skies clear in Washington. The Phillies do not have a fifth starter as they continue to eliminate candidates like a reality TV show. Cole Irvin and Vince Velasquez are in the bullpen. Jerad Eickhoff is on the injured list after being moved to the bullpen. Ranger Suarez and Enyel De Los Santos are in triple A, but it’s not clear if they are starters or relievers.
Kapler said Monday there is “at least some sentiment that Vince Velasquez can still be our starter every time through the rotation.” So Velasquez is returning to the rotation?
“I definitely did not say that,” Kapler said.
One scenario could be having Velasquez in the rotation as a two- or three-inning pitcher while also using him in relief. Irvin, who was told Monday that he was being moved to the bullpen, could tackle a similar role. Kapler said he needed to talk to Irvin “about what exactly” it means to move to the bullpen, as the duties of a reliever are not as obvious when the team has an incomplete starting rotation.
The Phillies will use Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Aaron Nola, and Nick Pivetta for four of their next six games. Irvin and Velasquez would be the top internal options to make a spot start. Kapler could try to use a relief pitcher, such as left-hander Jose Alvarez, as an opener.
Or the Phillies could reach into triple A for a starting pitcher. De Los Santos and Suárez are both on the 40-man roster. The Phillies will not use their pitching dilemma as an excuse to push right-handed prospect Adonis Medina to the major leagues. Medina, 22, has a 1.24 ERA in his last five starts with double-A Reading. He is not a consideration, Kapler said.
He will soon go to triple A. Perhaps sometime this summer Medina will get his crack at being the next candidate to try to survive the starting rotation.
Outfielder Adam Haseley (left groin strain) is seven days away from either returning to the team or beginning a rehab assignment. ... Adam Morgan (left forearm strain) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with double-A Reading and could join the Phillies this weekend. ... J.T. Realmuto (sore groin) was not listed in Tuesday’s starting lineup but is expected to start one of Wednesday’s games.