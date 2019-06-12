Whatever they decide, the issue isn’t going away. Really, the problem isn’t that the Phillies don’t have a No. 5 starter. It’s that they have two or three of them, at least in terms of production this season. As Kapler noted Tuesday, plenty of playoff teams have gotten through a season by treating the fifth day as a perpetual audition. The Phillies themselves did it in 2009, cycling through Chan Ho Park, Rodrigo Lopez, and Antonio Bastardo before acquiring Cliff Lee at the trade deadline. The big difference is that team averaged more than five runs per game and finished the season with the National League’s No. 1 offense. This current team simply does not have that kind of firepower, not even if Scott Kingery continues to hit like the player many people think he can be (the 2009 team had four hitters who finished the season with an OPS+ that was at least 29 percent better than league average. Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper are the only current Phils who have ever done it).