New to the Phillies’ bullpen, Taijuan Walker focuses on being ‘ready to pitch whenever’

TAMPA, Fla. — Taijuan Walker is still figuring it out.

It’s only been a few days since Ranger Suárez returned from the injured list for his start on Sunday, bumping Walker out of the starting rotation. But Walker’s move to the bullpen isn’t necessarily permanent. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that it’s possible that the Phillies will opt to return to a six-man rotation at some point.

“I don’t think there’s any really way to approach it, because I don’t really control when I pitch,” Walker said. “The only thing I do is be ready to pitch whenever.”

When Walker was moved to the bullpen last season, it was under very different circumstances: a last resort due to Walker’s prolonged struggles with both command and velocity. This year, however, his 2.54 ERA as a starter is second best on the Phillies’ pitching staff, after Jesús Luzardo (1.94).

As he navigates the change in role this time around, Walker is still feeling out his routine.

“It’s definitely going to change,” he said. “When you know when you’re pitching, you can build out a routine for four or five days so it makes it easier. But I guess now it’s just kind of figure out my stretching routine and just really lock in and get ready, and stuff like that.”

Walker said he leaned on Matt Strahm when he made the transition to relief last season. He has continued to be a resource, as has Joe Ross, who similarly made the switch from starter to reliever for the Brewers last season and currently serves a multi-inning relief role for the Phillies.

Walker is mainly staying focused on being ready for when the bullpen phone rings for him. But the possibility remains that he could return to the rotation at some point, so part of his preparations will also be built around that.

“It could be longer bullpens,” Thomson said. “It could be we get him into games where we need two, three, four innings. Don’t know how it’s going to play out, but if it does, that would be great.”

Organization awards

The Phillies named right-hander Mick Abel pitcher of the month for April, while Otto Kemp and Aroon Escobar shared hitter of the month honors.

Abel, 23, posted a 2.13 ERA with triple-A Lehigh Valley over 29⅓ innings in April. Abel, the Phillies’ No. 8 prospect, was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Kemp hit .330 with a 1.132 OPS with Lehigh Valley last month, hitting 11 doubles, one triple, and eight home runs. The third baseman’s .711 slugging percentage and 20 extra-base hits led the International League. Kemp was also named IL player of the month for April. The 25-year-old signed with the Phillies in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

“The numbers look really good, tremendous,” Thomson said of Kemp last week. “It’s on base, it’s slug. The defense has been solid. He’s had a great start.”

Escobar slashed .360/.461/.627 in 19 April games for single-A Clearwater. He reached safely in every game, and tied for first in the Florida State League in total hits with 27. Escobar, a 20-year-old infielder, signed with the Phillies as an amateur free agent out of Venezuela.

Extra bases

Thomson said Tuesday that José Ruiz (neck spasms) was “better today.” ... Rays rookie center fielder Chandler Simpson stole 104 bases in 110 minor-league games last year. “Those are numbers I’ve never seen before,” Thomson said. What goes into stopping him on the basepaths? “Don’t let him get on base.” ... Cristopher Sánchez (3-1, 3.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Tampa Bay right-hander Shane Baz (3-1, 3.86).