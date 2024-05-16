Phillies starter Taijuan Walker exits game vs. Mets with left foot contusion

Taijuan Walker’s outing on Thursday against the Mets ended abruptly in the top of the fourth inning, when a single hit by Starling Marte deflected off of his left foot. Walker was looked at by assistant athletic trainer Joe Rauch, and tried to walk around the mound, but was limping.

The Phillies announced a few minutes later that Walker came out of the game with a left foot contusion. He will be evaluated further.

The Phillies starter was in the midst of just his fourth start for the team this year. He began this season on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder soreness. While he was rehabbing, Spencer Turnbull pitched in his place, to the tune of a 1.67 starters ERA.

Turnbull has since been moved to the bullpen, but the Phillies have made a point of trying to keep him stretched out. He pitched three innings in relief on May 15 against the Mets, for example.

Walker posted a 4.91 ERA through his four starts (22 innings pitched) with 16 strikeouts and six walks.

This is a developing story.