Edgar Garcia got to the big leagues last season with a slider that the Phillies thought might make him a mainstay in the bullpen.
Now, having slid off the 40-man roster, the 23-year-old right-hander is moving out of the organization entirely.
The Phillies pulled off a minor trade Tuesday, shipping Garcia to the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named. The deal came together after the Phillies designated Garcia for assignment last Thursday to open a 40-man roster spot for top prospect Alec Bohm.
Garcia didn’t make the Phillies’ opening-night roster out of training camp even though the team began the season with 11 relievers, and he wasn’t viewed as a reinforcement for a bullpen that has an 8.77 ERA thus far this season.
In 37 appearances last season, Garcia allowed 38 hits and 26 walks, struck out 45 and posted a 5.77 ERA in 39 innings.
MLB’s trade deadline is set for Aug. 31. Players who aren’t part of a team’s 60-man player pool must be identified as ”players to be named” in trades that are made in-season, so there’s a chance that the Phillies and Rays have already agreed on the return for Garcia and will reveal the player after the season.
The Phillies, fresh off a weekend sweep of the New York Mets at home, will begin their first road trip of the season Tuesday night with the opener of a two-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, who have lost eight games in a row. The Red Sox haven’t dropped as many as nine consecutive games since 2014.