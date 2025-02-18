All 18 Phillies theme nights for the 2025 season

Phillies Theme Nights return for the 2025 season, offering discounted tickets, exclusive giveaways, and live performances on select game nights at Citizens Bank Park.

There are 18 theme nights in the 2025 season, featuring everything from sports industry courses taught by executives to a live performance by Nelly from the infield.

From Star Wars and Harry Potter Night to Teacher and Nurses Appreciation Night, here’s a breakdown of the Phillies’ 2025 Theme Nights.

The Phillies College Series is designed for college students, recent graduates, and professors interested in the professional sports industry. Attendees get a behind-the-scenes look at Citizens Bank Park, hear from sports executives, and network with peers. Admission includes a game ticket.

Visit the links below to register and buy tickets for specific College Series sessions.

College Series Schedule:

Friday, April 4, at 6:45 p.m., vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Phillies are partnering with Autism Speaks for Autism Awareness Night to highlight the nonprofit’s work. Fans can donate when purchasing tickets, and $4 from select ticket purchases will benefit Autism Speaks.

Monday, April 14, at 6:45 p.m., vs. San Francisco Giants

High school and college graduates can celebrate their achievements at Class of 2025 Night. The first 1,000 fans to purchase tickets will receive a free Class of 2025 fleece blanket, and select tickets are $4 off. Plus, the school that sells the most tickets can send its senior class president to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Wednesday, April 16 at 6:45 p.m., vs. San Francisco Giants

It’s been a decade of Phillies' Red Goes Greek Night, when hundreds of sorority and fraternity members come to the game to highlight their charitable work. Buy-one-get-one free tickets are available in select locations. Fraternities and sororities that buy 50 or more tickets gain access to table space in Citizens Bank Park’s main concourse. The top three ticket-selling organizations get perks too; first place gets to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, second place gets to show a one-minute pre-game video on the PhanaVision screen, and third place gets four VIP tickets to the game.

Friday, April 18 at 6:45 p.m., vs. Miami Marlins

The Boy and Girl Scouts of America are invited to night one of Scouts Night, when Boy and Girl Scouts get discounted tickets and are encouraged to wear their uniforms to the game. The first 4,000 fans who buy tickets to this event will receive a voucher for an exclusive Phillies scout patch. Troops that order 25 or more tickets will get their name listed on the message boards during the game.

Scout discounted tickets for friends and family:

Field Level Outfield (101-107, 140-148): $42 each Pavilion (206-211), Arcade (233-237), and Terrace (312-328): $40 each Pavilion (201-205) and Scoreboard Porch (241–245): $35 each Terrace (329-333): $29 each Terrace Deck (412-428): $27 each Pavilion Deck (301-305, 306-310): $25 each Terrace Deck (429-434): $20 each

Thursday, May 1 at 6:45 p.m., vs. Washington Nationals

This is the second night of the Phillies’ annual Scout Night. The first 4,000 fans who buy tickets to this event will receive a voucher for an exclusive Phillies scout patch. Troops that order 25 or more tickets will get their name listed on the message boards during the game.

Scout discounted tickets for friends and family:

Friday, May 2 at 6:45 p.m., vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

For the past 25 years, the Phillies have hosted its annual Teacher Appreciation Night, honoring the people who shape our future. Fans can enjoy a $4 discount in select locations. The first 4,000 fans to buy tickets will get a voucher for an exclusive tin mug.

Monday, May 12 at 6:45 p.m., vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In May, celebrate nurses at Nurses Night, when not only will it be $5 BOGO Dog Night, but the first 3,500 fans who buy tickets will get a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Nurses Night scrub top.

Wednesday, May 14 at 1:05 p.m., vs. St. Louis Cardinals

The 11th annual Citizen Weather Education Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:35 p.m. before the Phillies game. The NBC10/Telemundo62 First Alert Weather Team invites students of all ages to learn about meteorology, enjoy lunch, and stick around for the game. Buy tickets to the event and game for $20, or $28 which includes a voucher for lunch at the stadium.

Saturday, May 17 at 6:05 p.m., vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

This night is dedicated to the service people in the Phillies fandom. The first 2,000 fans to buy tickets will receive a voucher for an exclusive camo beanie.

Friday, May 30 at 6:45 p.m., vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The big sluggers are calling on the little sluggers to show their support in-uniform on Youth Baseball and Softball Night. Enjoy a $6 discount on select locations, and the first 4,000 fans who buy tickets will get a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Youth Baseball and Softball Night hat. Teams that buy 25 or more tickets can get their team name on the message boards at the game.

Tuesday, June 10 at 6:45 p.m., vs. Chicago Cubs

Country singer and songwriter Nate Smith will headline a post-game concert on Tuesday, June 10, at the end of the Phillies game. No additional purchase is required beside the game ticket, but a $30 upcharge is available to get access to the infield during the concert.

Friday, June 20 at 6:45 p.m., vs. New York Mets

Philly is a very LGBTQ+ friendly city, and so are the Phillies. Enjoy Pride Night, and the first 3,000 fans to buy tickets will get a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Pride Night rope hat.

Wednesday, July 2 at 1:05 p.m., vs. San Diego Padres

Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 12:35 p.m., vs. Baltimore Orioles.

There are two summer camp days this year, on July 2 and Aug. 6, where children 14 years and younger can run the bases. Enjoy a $4 discount on select locations.

Tuesday, July 22 at 6:45 p.m., vs. Boston Red Sox

Citizens Bank Park is going to be getting “hot in here” with a postgame Nelly concert in July. No additional purchase is required to see the concert beside the game ticket, but a $40 upcharge is available to get access to the infield during the concert.

Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 6:45 p.m., vs. Seattle Mariners

Hogwarts is coming to “The Bank” in August, bringing out all the Potterheads to dress up in their favorite Hogwarts House colors. The first 4,000 fans who purchase tickets get a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Harry Potter House hat.

Thursday, Aug. 28 at 6:45 p.m., vs. Atlanta Braves

Bring the power of “the Force” to Citizens Bank Park in August for Star Wars night, when fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters. The first 4,000 fans who buy tickets will get a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Star Wars Rogue Leader Turner bobblehead.

Monday, Sept. 8 at 6:45 p.m., vs. New York Mets

In celebration of Jimmy Buffett and yacht rock summer vibes, the Phillies will be giving out exclusive Phillies Hawaiian button shirts to the first 3,000 fans who buy tickets and receive a voucher. Plus, Jimmy and the Parrots, a Jimmy Buffett cover band, will be performing before the game at Ashburn Alley.