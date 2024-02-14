The Ultimate Guide to the 2024 Citizens Bank Park Phillies Theme Nights

Dance to live concerts on the field of Citizens Bank Park, celebrate local healthcare workers who weathered a pandemic, and learn from business leaders at networking events during this year’s Phillies Theme Nights.

The Phillies offer special ticket promotions on these game nights and encourage fans to see a game with people of similar interests, like with other Boy and Girl Scouts of America, local fraternities and sororities, or country music fans to see Riley Green’s postgame concert.

For the 2024 Phillies season, there are more than a dozen of these special nights to buy tickets for — get them quickly because they go fast. Remember: Only tickets bought through the MLB or Phillies will feature these exclusive benefits. Buying tickets to the game from a third party won’t land you any vouchers for free swag.

Here are the 2024 Phillies Theme Nights.

Monday, April 1 vs. Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 p.m.

Phillies are bringing back Red Goes Greek Night to celebrate the fraternities and sororities in the city. In select stadium locations, fans can buy a buy-one-get-one-free ticket. For the frats and sororities, they have the opportunity to sell tickets to the game with the top sellers receiving special prizes like throwing out the first pitch, getting a chance to show a minute pre-game video on the PhanaVision screen, and VIP tickets to the Phillies game.

Advertisement

The other half of this theme night is the Phillies #CollegeSeries, an opportunity for students and professionals to network and learn skills from Phillies staff in the sports management and hospitality industry. Enjoy a pre-game moderated Q&A hosted by Phillies ambassador Scott Palmer alongside guest speakers and 1993 National League Champions, Mickey Morandini and Milt Thompson. It costs $30 to attend the #CollegeSeries event, but it comes with a ticket to that night’s game and a $12 concession voucher.

Tuesday, April 2 vs. Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 p.m.

This #CollegeSeries event will dive deeper into the people who keep the technical operations afloat at Citizens Bank Park, including stadium infrastructure, broadcast engineering, cloud computing, and cyber security. Rub elbows with the Phillies’ lead tech executives during a networking happy hour followed by a panel discussion. It costs $30 to attend the #CollegeSeries event, but it comes with a ticket to that night’s game and a $12 concession voucher.

Thursday, April 11 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 p.m.

Honoring Asian Pacific Americans for the 19th year, the Asian Pacific Heritage Celebration is back at CBP with live performances and programming that highlight this community in Philadelphia. Get $6 off the regular ticket price in select stadium locations.

Friday, April 12 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 p.m.

A time-honored tradition among local Scouts troops, the Phillies’ first Boy and Girl Scouts Night will see 4,000 fans get an exclusive Phillies scout patch to put on that uniform. Troops that order 25 or more tickets will get their name listed on message boards throughout the game. Scouts and their families enjoy cheaper ticket prices too, ranging from $19 to $36 depending on the seat location.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at 4:05 p.m.

Autism Speaks and the Phillies team up each year to host an Autism Awareness Day that helps fundraise for Autism Speaks. Each ticket will have an additional $4 fee with proceeds benefitting the autism awareness nonprofit.

Monday, April 15 vs. Colorado Rockies at 6:40 p.m.

This #CollegeSeries event will put students and professionals in the front-row seat for a discussion with high-ranking female staff of the Phillies executive team. Before the discussion, enjoy a Phillies Networking Hour to meet Phillies staff across various departments. Don’t forget to bring a business card and resume. Temple University’s Fox School of Business will also be present to discuss its graduate programs. It costs $30 to attend the #CollegeSeries event, but it comes with a ticket to that night’s game and a $12 concession voucher.

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Colorado Rockies at 6:40 PM

Learn how to grow and manage a business using data from a panel of Phillies executives, including the Phillies’ Josh Barbieri, the director of business analytics, and business analyst Angela Ditri. As always with #CollegeSeries, enjoy an hour of networking with Phillies staff and executives during Phillies Networking Hour. The Phillies encourage guests to bring resumes to the networking hour to promote themselves. It costs $30 to attend the #CollegeSeries event, but it comes with a ticket to that night’s game and a $12 concession voucher.

Friday, April 19 vs. Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m.

Calling the troops back to the diamond, the Phillies’ second Boy and Girl Scouts Night will see 4,000 fans get an exclusive Phillies scout patch to put on that uniform. Troops that order 25 or more tickets will get their name listed on message boards throughout the game. Scouts and their families enjoy cheaper ticket prices too, ranging from $19 to $36 depending on the seat location.

Friday, May 3 vs. San Francisco Giants at 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia’s unsung heroes will be having their own night in May for the 24th annual Teacher Appreciation Night. Fans get a $4 discount on select stadium locations for this game and the first 3,000 fans to buy a ticket will receive a voucher for a Teacher Appreciation Phillies light board. From now until March 15, students and families can nominate a teacher in their lives, past or present, who made an impact on their lives. The top 10 nominated teachers will be recognized during a pre-game show with each teacher receiving $1,000 for their school.

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m.

On Nurses Night, which falls in the same week of Nurses Appreciation Week, the Phillies will be celebrating the healthcare workers who helped the city survive a pandemic. The first 3,500 fans who buy a ticket will receive a voucher for a Phillies Nurses Night scrub (sizes are available on a first-come, first-served basis on the night of the game at the stadium).

Thursday, May 16 vs. New York Mets at 6:40 p.m.

Recent high school graduates are the start of the show during this theme night where a $4 discount is offered in select stadium locations and the first 1,000 fans to buy tickets will receive a voucher for a Class of 2024 Phillies tumbler. Participating schools will have their valedictorian chosen at random to come dance with the Phanatic in their caps and gowns, and the school that sells the most tickets to the game can have their senior class president throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Saturday, May 18 vs. Washington Nationals at 6:05 p.m.

A Salute to Service Night will see the first 1,500 fans who buy tickets receive a voucher for a free bucket hat.

Wednesday, May 22 vs. Texas Rangers at 6:40 p.m.

Bring out your little sluggers to the Phillies’ annual youth baseball and softball celebration. All teams and their families and friends will get a $6 discount for their game ticket in select stadium locations. All teams should wear their uniforms for a chance to be featured on the PhanaVision screen and teams that order 25 or more tickets will see their name listed on message boards during the game. Teams can also sell tickets at full price and receive a $6 discount for each ticket after the game.

Saturday, June 1 vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 7:15 p.m.

It’s time for round two of the Phillies’ annual youth baseball and softball celebration. All teams should wear their uniforms for a chance to be featured on the PhanaVision screen and teams that order 25 or more tickets will see their name listed on message boards during the game. What’s special about this theme night is there will be a pre-game parade featuring youth baseball and softball teams in full uniform (limited to the first 1,500 uniformed participants).

Monday, June 17 vs. San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m.

During Phillies Pride Night, the team highlights the city’s LGBTQ+ community, encouraging all guests to show up and show their pride during the game. The first 3,000 fans to buy tickets will receive a voucher for a Phillies Pride Night fanny pack.

Saturday, June 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks at 4:05 p.m.

Each year, the Phillies host postgame concerts to give fans double the entertainment on a ballgame night. There’s no telling when the concert will officially start, but the game is at 4:05 p.m. with country singer Riley Green taking center stage directly after the game. The ticket to the game is all you’ll need to view the concert from your seat, but if you want to get up close on the field, there are $30 field passes for you to do so (passes limited).

Tuesday, July 9 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:05 p.m.

On Margaritaville Night, it’s time to whip out the Tommy Bahamas. A Jimmy Buffet tribute band, Jimmy and the Parrots, will be playing at Ashburn Alley before the game and the first 2,000 fans to buy a ticket will receive a voucher for a Hawaiian shirt (sizes are on a first-come, first-served basis on the night of the game at the stadium).

Saturday, July 27 vs. Cleveland Guardians at 6:05 p.m.

The second post-game concert will feature dance/electronic DJ, Kaskade, who will be performing live on-field at the end of the game. The ticket to the game is all you’ll need to view the concert from your seat, but if you want to get up close on the field, there are $30 field passes for you to do so (passes limited). The game starts at 6:05 p.m. so the concert will begin a few hours later.