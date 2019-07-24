Talk about another quick turnaround.
After going into extra innings -- six of them, to be exact -- against the Tigers before Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI single to send Scott Kingery home to end last night’s 15-inning marathon, the Phillies are back at it for the series finale in Detroit.
Follow along with the game here.
Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, our newsletter for Phillies fans by Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber. Click here to sign up.