Tony Taylor, one of the smoothest infielders in Phillies history, suffered a series of strokes on Saturday night after returning to his Center City hotel from an alumni event at Citizens Bank Park.
Taylor, 83, remains under observation at Jefferson University Hospital. His wife, Clara, hopes that Taylor will be released by Wednesday. The Taylors live in Miami Lakes, Fla. but neurologists told Taylor that he can not fly for at least two months. Clara Taylor said they would arrange a way to drive home when her husband is cleared to return home.
Taylor reached the majors in 1958 with the Cubs before he was traded to the Phillies in 1960. He had a career .976 fielding percentage over 19 major-league seasons and spent time at five different positions. Taylor, who was the everyday second baseman for the 1964 Phillies, held the franchise record for games played at second base before he was passed by Chase Utley.
He was in Philadelphia this weekend for the team’s annual Alumni Weekend. The Phillies honored him before Saturday’s game when they announced all of their living Wall of Fame members.
“That meant so much to him,” Clara Taylor said. “That’s his life.”